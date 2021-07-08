Cancel
Netflix Reveals Their Comic-Con At Home Plans

By About SKNR.net
sknr.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice to see what Netflix has planned for the show. NETFLIX GEEKED: MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION. Netflix and Mattel Television present an exclusive sneak peek at the highly-anticipated animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Since its creation in 1982, the Masters of the Universe franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, transcending generations and igniting passion amongst fans around the world. This new action-packed series, which follows He-Man, Skeletor, Teela and the other classic characters of the Masters of the Universe franchise, picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. Now, nearly 40 years later, the new series will delight long-standing fans and introduce a new generation to Eternia and the thrilling, heroic adventures of the Guardians of Grayskull. The cast and creators will discuss all of your questions about reviving this beloved franchise.

