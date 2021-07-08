Cancel
Into the valley

By Ian S. Osborne, Find this author on PubMed
Science Now
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe topological features of band structures provide robust propagation paths for classical and quantum states of light. Another ingredient of band structure is the valley degree of freedom, in which the propagation path of light is dependent on its polarization state. Chen et al. used both topology and valley-dependent transport to design and fabricate a photonic crystal structure capable of forming the basis of optical quantum circuits. The authors demonstrate the input of left- and right-circularly polarized states of quantum light, their separation into different paths, and controlled interference as the single photons are brought back together again. The results provide a route for developing complex optical quantum circuits for on-chip quantum information processing.

science.sciencemag.org

PhysicsAPS physics

Topology Protects Chiral Edge Currents in Stochastic Systems

Constructing systems that exhibit timescales much longer than those of the underlying components, as well as emergent dynamical and collective behavior, is a key goal in fields such as synthetic biology and materials self-assembly. Inspiration often comes from living systems, in which robust global behavior prevails despite the stochasticity of the underlying processes. Here, we present two-dimensional stochastic networks that consist of minimal motifs representing out-of-equilibrium cycles at the molecular scale and support chiral edge currents in configuration space. These currents arise in the topological phase because of the bulk-boundary correspondence and dominate the system dynamics in the steady state, further proving robust to defects or blockages. We demonstrate the topological properties of these networks and their uniquely non-Hermitian features such as exceptional points and vorticity, while characterizing the edge-state localization. As these emergent edge currents are associated with macroscopic timescales and length scales, simply tuning a small number of parameters enables varied dynamical phenomena, including a global clock, dynamical growth and shrinkage, and synchronization. Our construction provides a novel topological formalism for stochastic systems and fresh insights into non-Hermitian physics, paving the way for the prediction of robust dynamical states in new classical and quantum platforms.
PhysicsNature.com

Superconductivity in an extreme strange metal

Some of the highest-transition-temperature superconductors across various materials classes exhibit linear-in-temperature ‘strange metal’ or ‘Planckian’ electrical resistivities in their normal state. It is thus believed by many that this behavior holds the key to unlock the secrets of high-temperature superconductivity. However, these materials typically display complex phase diagrams governed by various competing energy scales, making an unambiguous identification of the physics at play difficult. Here we use electrical resistivity measurements into the micro-Kelvin regime to discover superconductivity condensing out of an extreme strange metal state—with linear resistivity over 3.5 orders of magnitude in temperature. We propose that the Cooper pairing is mediated by the modes associated with a recently evidenced dynamical charge localization–delocalization transition, a mechanism that may well be pertinent also in other strange metal superconductors.
ChemistryScience Now

Determinants of crystal structure transformation of ionic nanocrystals in cation exchange reactions

You are currently viewing the abstract. Changes in the crystal system of an ionic nanocrystal during a cation exchange reaction are unusual yet remain to be systematically investigated. In this study, chemical synthesis and computational modeling demonstrated that the height of hexagonal-prism roxbyite (Cu1.8S) nanocrystals with a distorted hexagonal close-packed sulfide anion (S2−) sublattice determines the final crystal phase of the cation-exchanged products with Co2+ [wurtzite cobalt sulfide (CoS) with hexagonal close-packed S2– and/or cobalt pentlandite (Co9S8) with cubic close-packed S2–]. Thermodynamic instability of exposed planes drives reconstruction of anion frameworks under mild reaction conditions. Other incoming cations (Mn2+, Zn2+, and Ni2+) modulate crystal structure transformation during cation exchange reactions by various means, such as volume, thermodynamic stability, and coordination environment.
Physicsarxiv.org

Real-space nanoimaging of THz polaritons in the topological insulator Bi2Se3

Shu Chen, Andrei Bylinkin, Zhengtianye Wang, Martin Schnell, Greeshma Chandan, Peining Li, Alexey Y. Nikitin, Stephanie Law, Rainer Hillenbrand. Dirac plasmon polaritons in topological insulators (TIs),light coupled to massless Dirac electrons, have been attracting a large amount of attention, both from a fundamental perspective and for potential terahertz (THz) photonic applications. Although THz polaritons have been observed by far-field THz spectroscopy on TI microstructures, real-space imaging of propagating THz polaritons in unstructured TIs has been elusive so far. Here, we show the very first spectroscopic THz near-field images of thin Bi2Se3 layers (prototypical TIs) revealing polaritons with up to 12 times increased momenta as compared to photons of the same energy and decay times of about 0.24 ps, yet short propagation lengths. From the near-field images we determine the polariton dispersions in layers from 120 to 25 nm thickness and perform a systematic theoretical dispersion analysis, showing that the observed polaritons can be explained only by the simultaneous coupling of THz radiation to Dirac carriers at the TI surfaces, massive bulk carriers and optical phonons. Our work does not only provide critical insights into the nature of THz polaritons in TIs, but also establishes instrumentation of unprecedented sensitivity for imaging of THz polaritons.
Physicsarxiv.org

Topological Semimetal driven by Strong Correlations and Crystalline Symmetry

Lei Chen, Chandan Setty, Haoyu Hu, Maia G. Vergniory, Sarah E. Grefe, Andrey Prokofiev, Silke Paschen, Jennifer Cano, Qimiao Si. Electron correlations amplify quantum fluctuations and, as such, they have been recognized as the origin of a rich landscape of quantum phases. Recent developments motivate us to hypothesize that strong correlations cooperate with crystalline symmetry to drive gapless topological states. Here we test this proposition by exploring Kondo lattice models and materials whose space group symmetries may promote different kinds of electronic degeneracies. We illustrate our approach through the Kondo effect of quantum-fluctuating local moments in the presence of spin-orbit coupling in nonsymmorphic and noncentrosymmetric square-net systems. In our model, Weyl-Kondo nodal-line semimetals--with nodes pinned to the Fermi energy--are realized in both two and three dimensions. We propose materials realizations of these correlated topological semimetal phases and discuss implications of our results for the exploration of topological metals in other classes of strongly correlated systems.
PhysicsNature.com

Magnetic generation of normal pseudo-spin polarization in disordered graphene

Spin to pseudo-spin conversion by which the non-equilibrium normal sublattice pseudo-spin polarization could be achieved by magnetic field has been proposed in graphene. Calculations have been performed within the Kubo approach for both pure and disordered graphene including vertex corrections of impurities. Results indicate that the normal magnetic field \(B_z\) produces pseudo-spin polarization in graphene regardless of whether the contribution of vertex corrections has been taken into account or not. This is because of non-vanishing correlation between the \(\sigma _z\) and \(\tau _z\) provided by the co-existence of extrinsic Rashba and intrinsic spin–orbit interactions which combines normal spin and pseudo-spin. For the case of pure graphene, valley-symmetric spin to pseudo-spin response function is obtained. Meanwhile, by taking into account the vertex corrections of impurities the obtained response function is weakened by several orders of magnitude with non-identical contributions of different valleys. This valley-asymmetry originates from the inversion symmetry breaking generated by the scattering matrix. Finally, spin to pseudo-spin conversion in graphene could be realized as a practical technique for both generation and manipulation of normal sublattice pseudo-spin polarization by an accessible magnetic field in a easy way. This novel proposed effect not only offers the opportunity to selective manipulation of carrier densities on different sublattice but also could be employed in data transfer technology. The normal pseudo-spin polarization which manifests it self as electron population imbalance of different sublattices can be detected by optical spectroscopy measurements.
ScienceScience Daily

New quantum research gives insights into how quantum light can be mastered

A team of scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory proposes that modulated quantum metasurfaces can control all properties of photonic qubits, a breakthrough that could impact the fields of quantum information, communications, sensing and imaging, as well as energy and momentum harvesting. The results of their study were released yesterday in the journal Physical Review Letters, published by the American Physical Society.
PhysicsAPS physics

Vorticity-induced anomalous Hall effect in an electron fluid

We develop a hydrodynamic theory for an electron system exhibiting the anomalous Hall effect, and show that an additional anomalous Hall effect is induced by a vorticity generated near boundaries. We calculate the momentum flux and force proportional to the electric field using linear response theory. The hydrodynamic equation is obtained by replacing the local electric field with the electric current, focusing on a scale that is sufficiently larger than the mean-free path. It is demonstrated that there is a coupling between a vorticity of an electric current and a magnetization which generates a pressure from nonuniform vorticity. Taking into account Hall viscosity and relaxation forces, a nonuniform flow near a boundary and an additional Hall force are calculated. The additional anomalous Hall force is opposite to a conventional anomalous Hall force, resulting in a sign reversal in thin systems. An antisymmetric viscosity turns out to arise from the side-jump process due to the anomalous velocity.
ScienceAPS physics

Spin dynamics of the quantum dipolar magnet Yb3Ga5O12 in an external field

We investigate ytterbium gallium garnet Yb 3 Ga 5 O 12 in the paramagnetic phase above the supposed magnetic transition at. . Our study combines susceptibility and specific heat measurements with neutron scattering experiments and theoretical calculations. Below 500 mK, the elastic neutron response is strongly peaked in the momentum space. Along with that, the inelastic spectrum develops flat excitation modes. In magnetic field, the lowest energy branch follows a Zeeman shift in agreement with the field-dependent specific heat data. An intermediate state with spin canting away from the field direction is evidenced in small magnetic fields. In the field of 2 T, the total magnetization almost saturates and the measured excitation spectrum is well reproduced by the spin-wave calculations taking into account solely the dipole-dipole interactions. The small positive Curie-Weiss temperature derived from the susceptibility measurements is also accounted for by the dipolar spin model. Altogether, our results suggest that.
ChemistryScience Now

Bioinspired methane oxidation in a zeolite

You are currently viewing the summary. Fundamental advances have enhanced our understanding of how to activate the very stable C–H bonds in methane (1), but its conversion into useful chemicals such as methanol through simple, cost-effective, modular processes is still an unsolved problem (2). Living systems oxidize hydrocarbons, including methane, at near-ambient temperatures using enzymes that contain Earth-abundant metals (typically iron and copper). However, their electronic structures favor single-electron transfers that generate highly reactive radical intermediates (3). Escape of these radicals from the vicinity of an enzyme's active site must be scrupulously avoided to prevent damage to nearby biological structures. On page 327 of this issue, Snyder et al. (4) demonstrate how one of nature's strategies can be mimicked in an iron-containing zeolite that promotes radical formation and capture in rapid succession. This gating of molecular transport regenerates the active sites while limiting the propensity of radicals to deactivate active sites located in other zeolite pores.
ChemistryScience Now

Wafer-scale heterostructured piezoelectric bio-organic thin films

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abf2155, this issue p. 337; see also abj0424, p. 278. Piezoelectric biomaterials are intrinsically suitable for coupling mechanical and electrical energy in biological systems to achieve in vivo real-time sensing, actuation, and electricity generation. However, the inability to synthesize and align the piezoelectric phase at a large scale remains a roadblock toward practical applications. We present a wafer-scale approach to creating piezoelectric biomaterial thin films based on γ-glycine crystals. The thin film has a sandwich structure, where a crystalline glycine layer self-assembles and automatically aligns between two polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) thin films. The heterostructured glycine-PVA films exhibit piezoelectric coefficients of 5.3 picocoulombs per newton or 157.5 × 10−3 volt meters per newton and nearly an order of magnitude enhancement of the mechanical flexibility compared with pure glycine crystals. With its natural compatibility and degradability in physiological environments, glycine-PVA films may enable the development of transient implantable electromechanical devices.
ScienceScience Now

Autonomous self-repair in piezoelectric molecular crystals

You are currently viewing the abstract. Living tissue uses stress-accumulated electrical charge to close wounds. Self-repairing synthetic materials, which are typically soft and amorphous, usually require external stimuli, prolonged physical contact, and long healing times. We overcome many of these limitations in piezoelectric bipyrazole organic crystals, which recombine following mechanical fracture without any external direction, autonomously self-healing in milliseconds with crystallographic precision. Kelvin probe force microscopy, birefringence experiments, and atomic-resolution structural studies reveal that these noncentrosymmetric crystals, with a combination of hydrogen bonds and dispersive interactions, develop large stress-induced opposite electrical charges on fracture surfaces, prompting an electrostatically driven precise recombination of the pieces via diffusionless self-healing.
ChemistryScience Now

Atomically resolved single-molecule triplet quenching

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abh1155, this issue p. 452; see also abj5860, p. 392. The nonequilibrium triplet state of molecules plays an important role in photocatalysis, organic photovoltaics, and photodynamic therapy. We report the direct measurement of the triplet lifetime of an individual pentacene molecule on an insulating surface with atomic resolution by introducing an electronic pump-probe method in atomic force microscopy. Strong quenching of the triplet lifetime is observed if oxygen molecules are coadsorbed in close proximity. By means of single-molecule manipulation techniques, different arrangements with oxygen molecules were created and characterized with atomic precision, allowing for the direct correlation of molecular arrangements with the lifetime of the quenched triplet. Such electrical addressing of long-lived triplets of single molecules, combined with atomic-scale manipulation, offers previously unexplored routes to control and study local spin-spin interactions.
PhysicsNature.com

Melting line of calcium characterized by in situ LH-DAC XRD and first-principles calculations

In this work, the melting line of calcium has been characterized both experimentally, using synchrotron X-ray diffraction in laser-heated diamond-anvil cells, and theoretically, using first-principles calculations. In the investigated pressure and temperature range (pressure between 10 and 40 GPa and temperature between 300 and 3000 K) it was possible to observe the face-centred phase of calcium and to confirm (and characterize for the first time at these conditions) the presence of the body-centred cubic and the simple cubic phase of calcium. The melting points obtained with the two techniques are in excellent agreement. Furthermore, the present results agree with the only existing melting line of calcium obtained in laser-heated diamond anvil cells, using the speckle method as melting detection technique. They also confirm a flat slope of the melting line in the pressure range between 10 and 30 GPa. The flat melting curve is associated with the presence of the solid high-temperature body-centered cubic phase of calcium and to a small volume change between this phase and the liquid at melting. Reasons for the stabilization of the body-centered face at high-temperature conditions will be discussed.
PhysicsNature.com

Observing non-ergodicity due to kinetic constraints in tilted Fermi-Hubbard chains

The thermalization of isolated quantum many-body systems is deeply related to fundamental questions of quantum information theory. While integrable or many-body localized systems display non-ergodic behavior due to extensively many conserved quantities, recent theoretical studies have identified a rich variety of more exotic phenomena in between these two extreme limits. The tilted one-dimensional Fermi-Hubbard model, which is readily accessible in experiments with ultracold atoms, emerged as an intriguing playground to study non-ergodic behavior in a clean disorder-free system. While non-ergodic behavior was established theoretically in certain limiting cases, there is no complete understanding of the complex thermalization properties of this model. In this work, we experimentally study the relaxation of an initial charge-density wave and find a remarkably long-lived initial-state memory over a wide range of parameters. Our observations are well reproduced by numerical simulations of a clean system. Using analytical calculations we further provide a detailed microscopic understanding of this behavior, which can be attributed to emergent kinetic constraints.
ScienceScience Now

Coherent manipulation of an Andreev spin qubit

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. To date, the most promising solid-state approaches for developing quantum information-processing systems have been based on the circulating supercurrents of superconducting circuits and manipulating the spin properties of electrons in semiconductor quantum dots. Hays et al. combined the desirable aspects of both approaches, the scalability of the superconducting circuits and the compact footprint of the quantum dots, to design and fabricate a superconducting spin qubit (see the Perspective by Wendin and Shumeiko). This so-called Andreev spin qubit provides the opportunity to develop a new quantum information processing platform.
ChemistryNature.com

A quantum material spintronic resonator

In a spintronic resonator a radio-frequency signal excites spin dynamics that can be detected by the spin-diode effect. Such resonators are generally based on ferromagnetic metals and their responses to spin torques. New and richer functionalities can potentially be achieved with quantum materials, specifically with transition metal oxides that have phase transitions that can endow a spintronic resonator with hysteresis and memory. Here we present the spin torque ferromagnetic resonance characteristics of a hybrid metal-insulator-transition oxide/ ferromagnetic metal nanoconstriction. Our samples incorporate \({\mathrm {V}}_2{\mathrm {O}}_3\), with Ni, Permalloy (\({\hbox {Ni}}_{80}{\hbox {Fe}}_{20}\)) and Pt layers patterned into a nanoconstriction geometry. The first order phase transition in \({\mathrm {V}}_2{\mathrm {O}}_3\) is shown to lead to systematic changes in the resonance response and hysteretic current control of the ferromagnetic resonance frequency. Further, the output signal can be systematically varied by locally changing the state of the \({\mathrm {V}}_2{\mathrm {O}}_3\) with a dc current. These results demonstrate new spintronic resonator functionalities of interest for neuromorphic computing.
Chemistryarxiv.org

On the Role of Crystal Defects on the Lattice Thermal Conductivity of Monolayer WSe2 (P63/mmc) Thermoelectric Materials by DFT Calculation

As the energy problem becomes more prominent, researches on thermoelectric (TE) materials have deepened over the past few decades. Low thermal conductivity enables thermoelectric materials better thermal conversion performance. In this study, based on the first principles and phonon Boltzmann transport equation, we studied the thermal conductivities of single-layer WSe2 under several defect conditions using density functional theory (DFT) as implemented in the Vienna Ab-initio Simulation Package (VASP). The lattice thermal conductivities of WSe2 under six kinds of defect states, i.e., PS, SS-c, DS-s, SW-c, SS-e, and DS-d, are 66.1, 41.2, 39.4, 8.8, 42.1, and 38.4 W/(m2K), respectively at 300 K. Defect structures can reduce thermal conductivity up to 86.7% (SW-c) compared with perfect structure. The influences of defect content, type, location factors on thermal properties have been discussed in this research. By introducing atom defects, we can reduce and regulate the thermal property of WSe2, which should provide an interesting idea for other thermoelectric materials to gain a lower thermal conductivity.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Sodium Diffusion and Dynamics in Na2Ti3O7: Neutron Scattering and Ab-initio Simulations

Ranjan Mittal, Sajan Kumar, Mayanak K. Gupta, Sanjay K. Mishra, Sanghamitra Mukhopadhyay, Manh Duc Le, Rakesh Shukla, Srungarpu N. Achary, Avesh K. Tyagi, Samrath L. Chaplot. We have performed quasielastic and inelastic neutron scattering (QENS and INS) measurements from 300 K to 1173 K to investigate the Na-diffusion and underlying host dynamics in Na2Ti3O7. The QENS data show that the Na atoms undergo localized jumps up to 1173 K. The ab-initio molecular dynamics (AIMD) simulations supplement the measurements and show 1-d long-ranged diffusion along the a-axis above 1500 K. The simulations indicate that the occupancy of the interstitial site is critical for long-range diffusion. The nudged-elastic-band (NEB) calculation confirmed that the activation energy barrier is lowest for diffusion along the a-axis. In the experimental phonon spectra the peaks at 10 and 14 meV are dominated by Na dynamics that disappear on warming, suggesting low-energy phonons significantly contribute to large Na vibrational amplitude at elevated temperatures that enhances the Na hopping probability. We have also calculated the mode Grüneisen parameters of the phonons and thereby calculated the volume thermal expansion coefficient, which is found to be in excellent agreement with available experimental data.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum oscillations in 2D insulators induced by graphite gates

We demonstrate a mechanism for magnetoresistance oscillations in insulating states of two-dimensional (2D) materials arising from the interaction of the 2D layer and proximal graphite gates. We study a series of devices based on different two-dimensional systems, including mono- and bilayer Td-WTe2, angle-aligned MoTe2/WSe2 heterobilayers and Bernal-stacked bilayer graphene, which all share a similar graphite-gated geometry. We find that the resistivity of the 2D system generically shows quantum oscillations as a function of magnetic field corresponding to a high-density Fermi surface when they are tuned near an insulating state, in contravention of naïve band theory. Simultaneous measurement of the resistivity of the graphite gates show that these oscillations are precisely correlated with quantum oscillations in the resistivity of the graphite gates themselves. Further supporting this connection, the oscillations are quenched when the graphite gate is replaced by TaSe2, a high-density metal that does not show quantum oscillations. The observed phenomenon arises from the oscillatory behavior of graphite density of states, which modulates the device capacitance and, as a consequence, the carrier density in the sample layer even when a constant electrochemical potential is maintained between the sample and the gate electrode. Oscillations are most pronounced near insulating states where the resistivity is strongly density dependent. Our study suggests a unified mechanism for quantum oscillations in graphite-gated 2D insulators based on sample-gate coupling.

