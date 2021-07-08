Dame Dash ’s Side Of The Story: Jay-Z’s “Reasonable Doubt” NFT Still In Play?

It’s safe to say that twenty-five years ago, none of us could have possibly foreseen what Jay-Z would go on to become and how important he would be to hip-hop. In twenty-five years, the kid from Marcy Projects whose grandma fed him banana pudding would go on to have fourteen #1 albums, sell fifty million albums worldwide, become owner of the Brooklyn Nets, president of Def Jam, and one of the owners of the iconic Roc-A-Fella Records that gave us legends like Beanie Sigel and Kanye West. He accomplished all this while simultaneously developing into one of the greatest emcees of all time—and, oh yeah, becoming a billionaire!