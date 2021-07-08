Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dame Dash ’s Side Of The Story: Jay-Z’s “Reasonable Doubt” NFT Still In Play?

By Eduardo Próspero
bitcoinist.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few weeks ago, a bizarre news story about a supposed “Reasonable Doubt” NFT confused the world. Something similar happens each time former partners Jay-Z and Dame Dash collide. On this occasion, the subject at hand was Jay-Z’s first album, the classic “Reasonable Doubt.” Apparently, Dash planned to sell an NFT of the album and a judge blocked it. However, something didn’t smell right about the whole situation.

bitcoinist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Dame Dash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reasonable Doubt#Nft#Sec#Morgan Stanley Owns#Grayscale Bitcoin Trust#Roc A Fella Records#Tmz#Sotheby#Digital#Social Proof#Rock A Fella Inc#Kraken#Eth Usd#Superfarm#Unsplash Charts#Tradingview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Links With Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Following Damon Dash Beef Claims

JAY-Z, Damon Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke founded the legendary Roc-A-Fella Records in 1995 under the Def Jam Recordings umbrella and managed to put out dozens of albums, including classics such as JAY-Z’s The Blueprint and Kanye West’s The College Dropout. But friction between the three Hip Hop moguls reportedly...
New York City, NYblavity.com

Jay-Z Gives Fan Valid Reason For Not Signing Her Baseball

Jay-Z was spotted leaving Roc Nation headquarters in New York City on Friday when fans approached him requesting autographs, XXL Mag reported. The 51-year-old happily obliged, until one of his admirers requested that he sign her baseball. “No, I don’t play baseball,” he said as he approached the vehicle waiting...
CelebritiesBillboard

Damon Dash’s Disputed Roc-A-Fella NFT Auction Is Live

Dash and Jay-Z are co-owners of Roc-A-Fella Records, which they launched with Kareem “Biggs” Burke back in 1995. But their relationship has soured, with the pair locking horns on Roc-A-Fella and its last remaining asset, Reasonable Doubt. Released in 1996, Reasonable Doubt was Jay-Z’s debut album, opening and peaking at...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Dame Dash Finds Jay-Z Lawsuit "Corny:" "If There's An Issue, Just Call Me"

A lot has changed since the 90s, yet so many other things have stayed the same. For instance, Jay-Z and Damon Dash are no longer friends, however, beef between old pals is nothing new. The tension between Jay and Dame has been on and off for over a decade now, and at one time it seemed like they had squashed everything.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Dame Dash Says Jay-Z Wanted To Cut Out Biggs Burke From Roc-A-Fella

Damon Dash and Jay-Z have been going at it in court after it was reported that Dash was attempting to sell Reasonable Doubt as an NFT. The legal saga resulted in Hov and his team successfully filed to block the auction of the album as a non-fungible token but Dash insisted that he never tried to sell the album. Instead, he was trying to sell his third of the record label, which includes his shares on Jay-Z's debut album.
Musichypebeast.com

Dame Dash Kicks off Auction for Roc-A-Fella Share and 'Reasonable Doubt' Asset Despite Lawsuit

Dame Dash has begun the auction for his Roc-A-Fella, Inc. share and “its sole asset,” JAY-Z‘s Reasonable Doubt, with a starting bid of $10 million USD. According to reports, the auction includes his one-third share in the legendary record label and and NFT entitled “It’s the Roc,” which has a “representing certificate of ownership” of the stake. “Damon Dash is auctioning his 1/3 interest in Roc-A-Fella Inc, which owns ‘Reasonable Doubt,’ Jay-Z’s first album,” the auction site reads. “Own a moment in time when ‘Reasonable Doubt’ changed hip-hop culture. The album that influenced and touched so many lives.”
Celebritiescompletemusicupdate.com

Damon Dash now accuses Jay-Z of the “unauthorised theft” of Reasonable Doubt streaming rights

When Jay-Z sued his former business partner Damon Dash over a proposed NFT drop last month that was exciting because, you know, it was an NFT case, how novel, how modern, how very buzzy! But then, much like with the NFT phenomenon itself, that excitement quickly waned. An NFT case? Who the fuck cares about that? So, good news everybody, the latest bust up between Jay-Z and Damon Dash has now expanded beyond non-fungible tokens.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Damon Dash on Where ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Lies in Legal Dispute With Jay-Z Over Debut Album (EXCLUSIVE)

Keeping track of what has gone on between Damon Dash and Jay-Z – onetime friends and cofounders of Roc-A-Fella Records –  in the last three weeks has become something of a bloodlust-y spectator sport with unexpected twists at every turn. One thing, for sure, though: When Dash “lost” in his recent attempt to sell his one-third share of the label via an NFT of Jay-Z’s debut album, 1996’s “Reasonable Doubt,” there was no way that defeat would signal the end of the story. Not for Dash. “Stay tuned,” Dash tells Variety, saying that an NFT auction of his much-disputed assets could...
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Dame Dash: Accuses Jay-Z Of Wrongful Streaming Rights

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Dame Dash is taking Jay-Z to court clamming wrongfully taking streaming rights to Reasonable Doubt for himself. These two just can’t get along. via THR:. For the past month, Dash and Carter have been locked in a battle over a...
Musicweeklyrapgods.com

Twenty-Five Years Later: ‘Reasonable Doubt’ and the Iconic Career of Jay-Z

It’s safe to say that twenty-five years ago, none of us could have possibly foreseen what Jay-Z would go on to become and how important he would be to hip-hop. In twenty-five years, the kid from Marcy Projects whose grandma fed him banana pudding would go on to have fourteen #1 albums, sell fifty million albums worldwide, become owner of the Brooklyn Nets, president of Def Jam, and one of the owners of the iconic Roc-A-Fella Records that gave us legends like Beanie Sigel and Kanye West. He accomplished all this while simultaneously developing into one of the greatest emcees of all time—and, oh yeah, becoming a billionaire!
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Politics As Usual: Damon Dash Claims Jay-Z Stole ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Streaming Rights

Damon Dash and Jay-Z’s feud enters the legal arena once again, with the classic album Reasonable Doubt as the focus. Late on Tuesday (July 13), the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records filed a summons in the Manhattan Supreme Court in New York City alleging that Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z for transferring the streaming rights of the Reasonable Doubt album to a company called S. Carter Enterprises LLC without proper authorization. Jay-Z is listed as the sole owner of the company. According to the filing, Dash is seeking at least $1 million in damages. Alex Spiro, the lawyer representing Jay-Z and Roc-A-Fella Records, declined to comment when contacted about the new summons. The summons is only one page, and more details to the allegations are expected to be filed soon.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Judge Denies Damon Dash, Claims Jay-Z Won’t Let Him Sell Roc-A-Fella Stake

Damon Dash just took another L in court at the hands of Roc-A-Fella and Jay-Z … but their legal war’s far from over, and they could be duking it out again soon. A federal judge just shot down Dash’s bid to get a temporary restraining order which would have blocked Friday’s meeting of the record label’s shareholders — a meeting where Dash claimed Jay would try to pass bylaws restricting Dame’s ability to sell his stake in RAF.
Celebritieshot969boston.com

Nope, no Donda…YET. Is it Jay Z’s fault?

If you’re a Kanye fan you probably noticed that at midnight, Donda had not been released and as of this second it still hasn’t. He did have a listening party in Atlanta last night where Kim and all of their kids were in attendance. Donda’s features include Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Lil’ Baby and the one everyone is talkin’ about…Jay Z which we found out just recorded his verse for the untitled track AT 4PM YESTERDAY which seems to be the last song on the album. Here’s Kanye and Jay’s track on Donda:
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Damon Dash Files Lawsuit Against JAY-Z Over Reasonable Doubt Streaming Rights

Last month, Roc-A-Fella Records sued the label’s co-founder Damon Dash for attempting to auction JAY-Z’s 1996 debut Reasonable Doubt as an NFT. The label alleged that Dash could not legally oversee this sale as the rights to the record belong to the label. Now, Dash has filed a lawsuit against JAY-Z in New York Supreme Court, The Hollywood Reporter points out. According to documents viewed by THR, the complaint accuses JAY-Z of wrongfully claiming streaming rights to Reasonable Doubt for himself.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z Gifts Memphis Bleek An Iced-Out Roc-A-Fella Chain

Some bonds can never be broken, and the loyalty between JAY-Z and his longtime protege Memphis Bleek continues to hold strong. For many fans, Reasonable Doubt marked the introduction to both parties, with Bleek holding it down alongside Hov on the classic "Coming Of Age." From that point on, Bleek was a fixture on many of JAY's releases, including Hard Knock Life, The Life & Times Of S. Carter, The Dynasty: Roc La Familia, and Blueprint 2.
Louisville, KYhotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Invited EST Gee To The Studio & Told Him Not To Bring His Ghostwriter

EST Gee may not have gotten Brent Faiyaz and Sonder's approval to use a sample of their music on the outro to his latest project, but the Louisville, Kentucky artist has been winning in virtually every other aspect. After a long wait, Gee finally dropped Bigger Than Life Or Death on Wednesday, and the 15-track project features major guest appearances from the likes of Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, and Yo Gotti.

Comments / 0

Community Policy