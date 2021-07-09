Cancel
Gut microbiome heritability is nearly universal but environmentally contingent

By Laura Grieneisen, lgrienei@umn.edu, blekhman@umn.edu, earchie@nd.edu, jenny.tung@duke.edu, Mauna Dasari, Trevor J. Gould, Johannes R. Björk, Jean-Christophe Grenier, Vania Yotova, David Jansen, Neil Gottel, Jacob B. Gordon, Niki H. Learn, Laurence R. Gesquiere, Tim L. Wango, Raphael S. Mututua, J. Kinyua Warutere, Long’ida Siodi, Jack A. Gilbert, Luis B. Barreiro, Susan C. Alberts, Jenny Tung, Elizabeth A. Archie, Ran Blekhman
Science Now
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Science, aba5483, this issue p. 181; see also abj5287, p. 159. Relatives have more similar gut microbiomes than nonrelatives, but the degree to which this similarity results from shared genotypes versus shared environments has been controversial. Here, we leveraged 16,234 gut microbiome profiles, collected over 14 years from 585 wild baboons, to reveal that host genetic effects on the gut microbiome are nearly universal. Controlling for diet, age, and socioecological variation, 97% of microbiome phenotypes were significantly heritable, including several reported as heritable in humans. Heritability was typically low (mean = 0.068) but was systematically greater in the dry season, with low diet diversity, and in older hosts. We show that longitudinal profiles and large sample sizes are crucial to quantifying microbiome heritability, and indicate scope for selection on microbiome characteristics as a host phenotype.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gut Microbiome#Microbiomes#Heritability#Gut Microbiota#Nonrelatives
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study shows how near-death experiences in humans may have an evolutionary origin

Near-death experiences are known from all parts of the world, various times and numerous cultural backgrounds. This universality suggests they may have a biological origin and purpose, but exactly what this could be has been largely unexplored. A new study conducted jointly by the University of Copenhagen (Denmark) and the...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Dysbiosis in gut microbiota may cause severe secondary infection in COVID-19 patients

An interesting study led by scientists in the U.S. has recently revealed that the microbial community in the gut is directly affected by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and that virus-mediated gut microbiome dysbiosis may cause severe secondary infections in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

The Microbiome and Its Potential Link to Emotions and Behavior

The study found that bacteria in the baby gut microbiome were associated with better emotional regulation at 6 months of age. This study found that a less diverse microbiome was associated with greater expression of negative emotions and emotional reactivity. Such findings open up another avenue of research in the...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
SlashGear

Researchers discover a key link to autism spectrum disorders

Researchers from the RIKEN Center for Brain Science (CBS) in Japan have discovered a new direct genetic link to autism spectrum disorders. The researcher’s new study shows that the deficit in histone methylation could lead to autism spectrum disorders. A human variant of the SUV39H2 gene led researchers to examine the absence of that gene in mice.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Genes Shape Gut Microbiomes More Than We Thought

Our gut microbiome -- the ever-changing "rainforest" of bacteria living in our intestines -- is primarily affected by our lifestyle, including what we eat or the medications we take, most studies show. But a University of Notre Dame study has found a much greater genetic component at play than was...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Changes in gut microbiome in longitudinal study of infants precede onset of celiac disease

By implementing a long-term, prospective approach to the development of celiac disease, a collaborative group of researchers has identified substantial microbial changes in the intestines of at-risk infants before disease onset. Using advanced genomic sequencing techniques, MassGeneral Hospital for Children (MGHfC) researchers, along with colleagues from institutions in Italy and the University of Maryland, College Park, uncovered distinct preclinical alterations in several species, pathways and metabolites in children who developed celiac disease compared to at-risk children who did not develop celiac disease.
ScienceSpaceRef

Investigation of Spaceflight-Induced Changes to Astronaut Microbiomes

Disruptions in the human microbiome due to exposure to space could potentially cause illness in astronauts that may be difficult to treat. To evaluate the effects of spaceflight on the human microbiome, body swabs and saliva samples were collected from four ISS astronauts on consecutive expeditions. Samples were analyzed to characterize the microbial biodiversity before, during, and after the astronauts’ time onboard the International Space Station (ISS). There were some changes in each astronaut’s microbiome during spaceflight, but these changes were not universal for all four astronauts.
Saint Louis, MOfooddive.com

Researchers create snack prototypes that change the gut microbiome

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis are said to have identified ingredients for snack foods that have been formulated to change the gut microbiome in ways that could improve long-term health. In a recent report, researchers analzyed data from two studies where overweight or obese subjects...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Antibiotic clofoctol shows potential against SARS-CoV-2

With the catastrophic impact of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) on populations worldwide, there has been an urgent need to develop effective vaccines and drugs that can target this virus. As of July 5, 2021, almost 185 million people have been infected by SARS-CoV-2, with almost 4 million people succumbing to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Sciencepowerofpositivity.com

Researchers Discover Over 142,000 Virus Species in the Gut Microbiome

Researchers at Wellcome Sanger Institute and European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI) have identified over 142,000 virus species in the gut. Over half of them have never been detected until this study. This may seem like many viruses, but it pales in comparison to the total number on our planet. According to...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Sequencing the Microbiome: Five Recent Advances

Humans have trillions of microbes that inhabit our bodies, yet it is only in relatively recent years that we have started to fully appreciate their role in health and their link to numerous diseases. With advances in next-generation sequencing methodologies, we are starting to identify and even correct microbial configurations in disease.
ScienceBioMed Central

Genomic diversity and ecology of human-associated Akkermansia species in the gut microbiome revealed by extensive metagenomic assembly

Akkermansia muciniphila is a human gut microbe with a key role in the physiology of the intestinal mucus layer and reported associations with decreased body mass and increased gut barrier function and health. Despite its biomedical relevance, the genomic diversity of A. muciniphila remains understudied and that of closely related species, except for A. glycaniphila, unexplored.
HealthOzona Stockman

How to sustain a healthy microbiome

The human microbiome is made up of the various bacteria, fungi, parasites, viruses, and other resident microorganisms hosted by each of us. In a healthy body, they all reside in peaceful, symbiotic harmony. Often called “gut bugs” because their greatest numbers are found in the small and large intestines, microbes are found throughout the body. While each organism serves its own specific purpose,…
Wildlifeearth.com

The gut microbiome is strongly shaped by genetics

In a new study focused on baboons in Kenya’s Amboseli National Park, experts have discovered that the gut microbiome is shaped by genetics much more than what was previously realized. The research was based on the analysis of 16,000 gut bacteria profiles collected from the baboons over 14 years. The...
HealthScience Now

Activity flow underlying abnormalities in brain activations and cognition in schizophrenia

Cognitive dysfunction is a core feature of many brain disorders, including schizophrenia (SZ), and has been linked to aberrant brain activations. However, it is unclear how these activation abnormalities emerge. We propose that aberrant flow of brain activity across functional connectivity (FC) pathways leads to altered activations that produce cognitive dysfunction in SZ. We tested this hypothesis using activity flow mapping, an approach that models the movement of task-related activity between brain regions as a function of FC. Using functional magnetic resonance imaging data from SZ individuals and healthy controls during a working memory task, we found that activity flow models accurately predict aberrant cognitive activations across multiple brain networks. Within the same framework, we simulated a connectivity-based clinical intervention, predicting specific treatments that normalized brain activations and behavior in patients. Our results suggest that dysfunctional task-evoked activity flow is a large-scale network mechanism contributing to cognitive dysfunction in SZ.
Healthhealthista.com

6 surprising health benefits of a healthy gut microbiome

Do you know the health benefits of a healthy gut microbiome? From better mood and sleep to weight management, here’s how to boost your gut health. A healthy gut is essential to digestion – though you already knew that. It’s been the health buzz word of the decade, so you’ve...
ScienceScience Now

Losartan prevents tumor-induced hearing loss and augments radiation efficacy in NF2 schwannoma rodent models

Hearing loss is one of the most common symptoms of neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) caused by vestibular schwannomas (VSs). Fibrosis in the VS tumor microenvironment (TME) is associated with hearing loss in patients with NF2. We hypothesized that reducing the fibrosis using losartan, an FDA-approved antihypertensive drug that blocks fibrotic and inflammatory signaling, could improve hearing. Using NF2 mouse models, we found that losartan treatment normalized the TME by (i) reducing neuroinflammatory IL-6/STAT3 signaling and preventing hearing loss, (ii) normalizing tumor vasculature and alleviating neuro-edema, and (iii) increasing oxygen delivery and enhancing efficacy of radiation therapy. In preparation to translate these exciting findings into the clinic, we used patient samples and data and demonstrated that IL-6/STAT3 signaling inversely associated with hearing function, that elevated production of tumor-derived IL-6 was associated with reduced viability of cochlear sensory cells and neurons in ex vivo organotypic cochlear cultures, and that patients receiving angiotensin receptor blockers have no progression in VS-induced hearing loss compared with patients on other or no antihypertensives based on a retrospective analysis of patients with VS and hypertension. Our study provides the rationale and critical data for a prospective clinical trial of losartan in patients with VS.

