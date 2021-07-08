Mambo Royalty Takes the Stage | Community Voices
The Levitt Amp Concert Series is in full swing here in Springfield. The theme for this year's series is "Dance." On July 8, 2021, Billboard-award-winning Latin Jazz musician Tito Puente Jr. will take the Levitt Amp stage. The Salsa Ambassador Julio Barrenzuela will also lead dancers at the concert. Tito and Julio join Bea Bonner on Community Voices to discuss Tito Puente's legacy, Latin music, and dance in Springfield!www.nprillinois.org
