It’s no secret that Mike Trout can get real on the baseball diamond, but we wanted to see if he’s got game with a PS5 controller. To see how he plays, Complex linked its own Speedy Morman with Trout, virtually, so the two could kick back and fire up their Playstation 5 consoles to get in on some multiplayer gaming action. Trout is a self-proclaimed Playstation fanatic. In fact, the eight-time All-Star is so into gaming that he packs his PS5 console and a monitor wherever he goes to occupy his mind while he’s on the road.