Where did Lane Kiffin finish in CBS Sports' rankings of SEC head coaches?
In conjunction with 247Sports, CBS Sports released its annual rankings of college football coaches from each Power 5 conference on Thursday. Of course, Alabama head coach Nick Saban topped the list. Saban was followed by Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Dan Mullen (Florida), Ed Orgeron (LSU), Mark Stoops (Kentucky) and Bryan Harsin (Auburn). Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin pulled in at No. 8 on the list.247sports.com
Comments / 0