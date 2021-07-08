Cancel
College Sports

Where did Lane Kiffin finish in CBS Sports' rankings of SEC head coaches?

By David Johnson
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn conjunction with 247Sports, CBS Sports released its annual rankings of college football coaches from each Power 5 conference on Thursday. Of course, Alabama head coach Nick Saban topped the list. Saban was followed by Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Dan Mullen (Florida), Ed Orgeron (LSU), Mark Stoops (Kentucky) and Bryan Harsin (Auburn). Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin pulled in at No. 8 on the list.

