Talk of Champions: Ole Miss basketball's Riley Allen, and the absurdity of preseason college football rankings
In this edition of Talk of Champions, powered by BNA Bank, Ben Garrett and guest co-host Collin Brister weigh in on preseason college football rankings, which seem to be drastically undervaluing Ole Miss and sleeper Heisman candidate Matt Corral. Plus, Rebel basketball strength and conditioning coach Riley Allen joins on the Modern Woodmen phone line (48:28) to update summer progress, including individual breakdowns of the six newcomers.247sports.com
