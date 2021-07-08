Talk of Champions: Ole Miss basketball's Riley Allen, and the absurdity of preseason college football rankings

Ole Miss basketball is deep off in its eight-week summer strength and conditioning program, but soon enough, the Rebels will turn their attention towards preparations for the opening of official practices and a 2021-22 season that arrives in November. The Ole Miss Spirit recently caught up with head S&C coach Riley Allen to discuss, among other topics, the work being put in, as well as a player who has stood out with the numbers he’s produced so far. Here’s some of what he had to say …