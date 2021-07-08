Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fiserv named a best employer for diversity by Forbes

By TMJ4 Web Staff
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCH8s_0arBcjWW00

Fiserv has been named by Forbes as a best employer for diversity.

The ranking recognizes the organization as one that puts diversity at the forefront of their company values and have implemented long-term initiatives to create an inclusive environment.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to survey Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The final list of 500 employers include not only those with the most recommendations but also the most diverse boards and executive ranks.

“At Fiserv, we value diversity of backgrounds, cultures and ethnicities and choose to create a diverse, respectful and inclusive workplace,” said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “I’m proud of the many actions our globally connected team of more than 40,000 associates has taken to make diversity and inclusion a priority in our company and our communities.”

Fiserv, through its Forward Together plan, has committed to improving diversity across the organization. This includes the representation of ethnically diverse associated in leadership positions. Fiserv is increasing associate awareness, education and participation in diversity and inclusion programs.

Fiserv has also invested $50 million into black and minority-owned small businesses, and supports community groups with missions focused on human rights, racial equality and social justice.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiserv#Diversity And Inclusion#A Best#Statista#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
BusinessStamford Advocate

Varada Consulting's CEO, Tori Draude, Joins Nearly 2,000 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

Tori Draude, CEO and Founder of Varada Consulting, Becomes Signatory of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge. Signaling a dedication to further strengthen its unique corporate culture, Varada Consulting’s Founder and CEO, Tori Draude has signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge. This is the world’s largest CEO-driven initiative to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace.
MySanAntonio

The Globee® Awards Issues call for 2021 Best Employers and Business Excellence Awards

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. The Globee® Awards organizer of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2021 Business Excellence Awards. To celebrate achievements Globee Awards has introduced new commemorative items. The coveted annual Business Excellence Awards is world’s...
Pennsylvania Statemcheraldonline.com

Survey Ranks Pa. Among Best Employers for New Grads

COVID-19 forced mass layoffs at many companies, which of course did not help 2020 graduates looking for a job. And now, a year later, a recent study ranks the state as one of the nation’s best employers for new graduates. The study found factors such as internship programs and job...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Elemica Recognized as Having Best CEO for Diversity, Women

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Elemica’s receipt of two Comparably Awards validates the inclusive mindset that not only drives the company’s technology and business model, but also its culture, states a company spokesperson. “We’re in the business of making powerful connections across the supply chain,” Elemica CEO David Muse commented. “But that...
Businessbizjournals

HanesBrands names new talent and diversity leader

HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) has named LaTonya Groom vice president, talent and diversity, the Winston-Salem-based global apparel brands company announced last week. Groom joins HanesBrands from Northrop Grumman Corp., where she was senior director, talent management and development, with global responsibility for establishing and implementing a talent development strategy and diversity programs for a 90,000-plus employee base.
Columbus, OHcolumbus.org

Jim Hyre, CAP® and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER: #44 Forbes Best-in-State

The Columbus Chamber provides connections, resources and solutions that help small businesses and Fortune 500 enterprises grow Central Ohio's economy. We are excited to share that Jim Hyre, CAP® and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM, our President and Visionary, was recognized by Forbes as one of the “Best-In-State Wealth Advisors” for 2021, coming in at #44 for the state of Ohio.
Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

PulteGroup Named a Best Workplace for Millennials

-PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today its recognition as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®. This is the company’s first time being named to this impressive list, ranking #54. “It is an honor to be named among the Best Workplaces for...
BusinessNew Haven Register

LexisNexis CEO Mike Walsh Named Among Best CEOs for Women and Diversity on Comparably

LexisNexis is Honored to Receive Awards Based on Feedback from Women Employees and Employees of Color. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, is proud to have received two awards from Comparably, including Best CEO for Women and Best CEO for Diversity. Mike Walsh has been CEO of LexisNexis Legal & Professional since 2010 and is strongly committed to all facets of Inclusion & Diversity as well as the company’s mission to advance the rule of law around the world. These are the second consecutive awards for both honors, as Mr. Walsh was named Best CEO for Women and Best CEO for Diversity in 2020 on Comparably.
Personal FinanceWilliston Daily Herald

Stockman Bank ranked as one of nation's best by Forbes

According to an article by Forbes, a local bank has been ranked as one of the nation’s best. Stockman Bank, headquartered in Miles City with branches in Terry, Wibaux, Glendive, Richey, Sidney and Plentywood in Eastern Montana and 36 branches across the state made the coveted Forbes’ list of best banks.
Businessmartechseries.com

Alorica Named a Winner of Comparably’s Best CEOs for Diversity Award

Alorica Inc., a trusted global leader in customer experience (CX) solutions, announced today that it won Comparably’s Best CEOs for Diversity Award. Based on the sentiment of employees of color who anonymously rated Alorica during a 12-month period (July 2020 – June 2021), this award recognizes the Company for driving positive culture change and encouraging diversity and inclusion across the organization.
Muscle Shoals, ALcourierjournal.net

Listerhill Forbes Has Best-in-State Honor

MUSCLE SHOALS — According to Forbes, Listerhill Credit Union has once again been named the best credit union in Alabama. That’s according to a comprehensive study done by Forbes for their 2021 rankings of America’s Best-in-State Credit Unions. Forbes rated banks and credit unions based on overall recommendations and satisfaction....
martechseries.com

GeniusVets Co-Founder David Hall Named “Top 100 Marketing and Advertising Influencer” & Invited to Forbes Agency Council

MARsum, the global marketing, advertising, and retail conference has named David Hall one of the “Top 100 Marketing & Advertising Influencers” for 2021. In the same week, Forbes invited Hall to join their prestigious “Agency Council”, an invitation-only community where marketing leaders with proven success share insights into what’s working now and what’s coming next. As Co-Founder of GeniusVets.com, and Founder of theSEOeffect.com, David Hall has built a reputation among marketing agencies and C-suite executives as a difference-making SEO expert with a consistent track record of success. Now, with these recent awards and recognition, an expert who has been delivering results from behind the scenes, finds himself in the spotlight.
JobsPosted by
Ladders

My interviews with WSJ, Forbes and Fortune

I recently spoke with the Wall Street Journal about ‘Remote Work is the New Signing Bonus’ and the tremendous growth we’re seeing post-COVID in remote work. The tools that make remote work possible slipped into place over the past five years, but our society hadn’t embraced it. During the pandemic, we ran a grand natural experiment to answer the question: “Can we be productive remotely?”
Credits & LoansArkansas Business

Success Credit Union Recognized by Forbes

Success Credit Union of Blytheville received a dose of media love courtesy of Forbes, which named it the best credit union in Arkansas on June 24. “We didn’t seek it out and are as surprised as everybody else,” said CEO Sherry Gray. “We’re a very humble, small organization. It makes us so proud of our members being surveyed and giving us such high marks. It was a nice honor that reflects well on our board of directors who are all volunteers.”
Winnebago County, IAbizjournals

Winnebago names first head of diversity, equity, inclusion

Winnebago Industries Inc. has named Jil Littlejohn Bostick as its first head of diversity, equity and inclusion, the company announced Thursday. Littlejohn Bostick has 20 years of experience in corporate and nonprofit leadership, most recently serving as director of inclusion and diversity at Shelton Conn.-based electronic products manufacturer Hubbell Inc., where she developed a DEI strategy, according to a press release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy