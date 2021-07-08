Fiserv named a best employer for diversity by Forbes

Fiserv has been named by Forbes as a best employer for diversity.

The ranking recognizes the organization as one that puts diversity at the forefront of their company values and have implemented long-term initiatives to create an inclusive environment.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to survey Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The final list of 500 employers include not only those with the most recommendations but also the most diverse boards and executive ranks.

“At Fiserv, we value diversity of backgrounds, cultures and ethnicities and choose to create a diverse, respectful and inclusive workplace,” said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “I’m proud of the many actions our globally connected team of more than 40,000 associates has taken to make diversity and inclusion a priority in our company and our communities.”

Fiserv, through its Forward Together plan, has committed to improving diversity across the organization. This includes the representation of ethnically diverse associated in leadership positions. Fiserv is increasing associate awareness, education and participation in diversity and inclusion programs.

Fiserv has also invested $50 million into black and minority-owned small businesses, and supports community groups with missions focused on human rights, racial equality and social justice.

