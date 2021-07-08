Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Antone Exum changes tune after a near-death experience

By Lane Casadonte
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 26 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjHHY_0arBcdEA00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Before he was a standout football player at Deep Run High School in Glen Allen, Virginia Tech, and the NFL -- Antone Exum was rapping.

One of his earliest memories from grade school was performing for his father who had a prophetic reaction to his son's song.

"I remember taking my dad into the back room, down the hall, and performing a rap I had written," Exum recalled. "He said 'well you've got the voice for it son.'"

Exum, 30, has been writing for as long as he's been running. He jots down notes and lines, as soon as they come to him, for future use in his music.

But as Exum grew, football came first.

"One of my personalities is to go all the way with things, especially if I'm in love with them. I was definitely in love with football," he said. "I think that I need to put my attention, a good amount of my attention, to this sport if I would like to go as far as I want to go."

Exum earned all ACC honors as a Virginia Tech Hokie.

Michael Conroy/AP
Virginia Tech defensive back Antone Exum runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

He was drafted in the 2014 NFL Draft and played six years in the NFL, first with the Minnesota Vikings and later the San Francisco 49ers.

He played his last game on December 29, 2019.

Jim Mone/ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Antone Exum stands on the field during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

When he was fairly certain his playing days were behind him and music would be his future, a routine medical procedure resulted in a not-so-routine health scare.

His heart stopped while on the operating table. Doctors were able to revive Exum and provide him with a second chance.

"You can't really be scared of anything else after something like that happens," Exum said. "It solidified where I was going at the time and what I was doing. I knew 100 percent that I was doing the right thing, that this is something special that's happening right now and that I need to follow this with everything that I have."

He went on to released his first album Cardinal Coffee , a collaboration many years in the making with Norwegian producers Erik Samkopf and Dex Barstad.

Some of the songs and melodies have been swimming in his head for years, but it took a trip to his mother's closet to make them a reality. Exum recorded the lyrics and some melodies for his album deep amongst a wardrobe as diverse as his music.

"[That] is where I feel the most creative at the moment, I guess," he said. "I wanted to be somewhere that was enclosed and I've been getting great vocals out of this room. Also, my mom is a very spiritual woman, so I just think that something special is in this room."

WTVR

He spends anywhere from 30 minutes to 30 days creating a song.

"If I have a sound in my head that I want to get out or if I have a song written that I feel is something special, I can come in here and record it at any time," he said.

As for his music, one critic said if Dennis Rodman and Lady GaGa had a child it would be Antone Exum. He is trying something not many have done successfully, but he's doing it his way. So far, the reaction and support has been positive.

"I hope it's because the music is pretty good," he said. "Everyone has been supportive from people in the immediate area, throughout the state, throughout the country, even other countries are listening to the music."

Watch for Lane Casadonte's "Beyond the Roster" features Thursdays on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. and WTVR.com. If you know someone Lane should feature, email him at beyondtheroster@wtvr.com


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CtNlZ_0arBcdEA00

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
Wednesdays: Wayne's World
🙋‍♀️ Thursdays: Heroes Among Us
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Fridays: I Have a Story

Comments / 0

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Antone Exum
Person
Dennis Rodman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football#American Football#Deep Run High School#Acc#Virginia Tech Hokie#Ap Photo#The Minnesota Vikings#Norwegian#Cbs 6 News#Wtvr Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Music
News Break
Football
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees drops truth bomb on potential NFL return

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees called it a career after the 2020 NFL season. But, of course, that never stops people from wondering whether or not a player will wind up deciding to return. However, it looks like Brees is actually done for good and won’t be returning if...
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Minnesota Vikings Are Reportedly Signing A Veteran WR

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly set to add a veteran wide receiver to the roster before training camp gets underway next week. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Vikings are planning to sign free agent wideout Dede Westbrook to a one-year deal tomorrow. Westbrook spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings Rumors: Multiple players would quit before getting vaccinated

Some recent Minnesota Vikings rumors have to do with the team’s recent battle with the COVID-19 virus and how it could affect them in the future. Prior to last Saturday’s night practice, the Minnesota Vikings found out that 75 percent of their quarterback room would be unable to participate in the session due to rookie passer Kellen Mond testing positive for COVID-19.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Release Player Following Terrifying Practice Hit

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood had to leave Tuesday’s practice in an ambulance because of a scary hit he took from safety J.T. Ibe. After practice was over, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media about that terrifying incident. He called Ibe’s hit on Kirkwood “completely unacceptable” and “undisciplined.”
NFLPeople

Watch Patrick Mahomes' Baby Daughter Sterling, 5 Months, Surprise Him with 'Good News'

Sterling Skye delivered her dad some good news in the cutest way!. On Friday, the 5-month-old daughter of NFL star Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews, both 25, helped to surprise her dad with the exciting news that he would again be joining the "99 Club" as part of the soon-to-be-released Madden NFL '22 video game. (A 99 OVR is the highest rating a player can earn in Madden.)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Maryland’s Governor Has A Message For Lamar Jackson

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had a message for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Tuesday surrounding vaccinations against COVID-19. Per a report, Jackson isn’t vaccinated. The news came about when the Ravens placed the superstar quarterback on the COVID list. He won’t be able to return to Baltimore’s practice until this coming weekend.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Massive Brawl At Giants Practice

Tuesday morning’s practice didn’t go the way New York Giants head coach Joe Judge thought it would. A full-team brawl reportedly broke out that left the coaching staff quite disappointed. According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was at the bottom of the pile from today’s altercation. It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy