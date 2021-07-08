I got into an accident after my friend asked me to drive her car. She insists I pay her full deductible. Is that fair?

It takes a lot of courage and trust to lend your car to another person. While many may think it depends on how much you trust the person taking your wheels for a ride, there are far too many considerations to keep in mind before trusting someone with your car. A car is usually the second most expensive thing a person can own, and that’s why lending it to someone else is a huge decision. After all, if anything happens when they drive, chances are you’re going to be the person paying for the repairs. You’re also more likely to be held liable if your car was involved in a road accident. So, here is everything you need to consider before making the decision of lending your car to someone else.