Japanese poll asks: Do you want the Nintendo Switch OLED Model?

Steam has formally unveiled Steam Deck, a new handheld gaming PC that lets you play your Steam library of video games portably, and reservations for it are being taken tomorrow ahead of its December 2021 release. Steam partnered with AMD for the handheld’s custom APU, a “Zen 2 + RDNA 2 powerhouse” that aims to run new AAA games with a “very efficient power envelope.” You will be able to access your full Steam game library by logging in to the device, and Steam Deck features thumbsticks, trackpads, gyroscopic controls, and a 7″ touchscreen to meet the needs of different types of games. Steam Deck makes the distinction that it is a PC, not a console, so you can install software and “Browse the web, watch streaming video, do your normal productivity stuff, install some other game stores, whatever.” Apparently, that means you can also play Xbox Game Pass games.