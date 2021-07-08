Black Women Are Fighting For Those Suffering From Long-term COVID-19 Infections
Black women are speaking up about the effects of long term COVID-19 infections and how Black men and women are treated by doctors. Chimére Smith, a 39-year-old Baltimore woman who addressed Congress in April spoke on her experience with long term COVID-19, which forced her to leave her job and spend her savings on finding healthcare as she was sick for more than 400 days after contracting COVID-19.www.blackenterprise.com
