Everyone has their own view of money. Your view of money dictates the kind of relationship you have with money. Generally, your feelings towards money are a reflection of your past experiences, your upbringing, and your personal values. By being aware of your past experiences and how they shape your views on money, you can heal your relationship with it. Seeing money as a positive and empowering tool can help you to change the way you work with it making it easier to save, to spend responsibly, or to embrace it and increase the amount you generate. You can change your financial status in the world by changing your views on money. To understand your relationship with money so that you can direct your wealth to where you want it to be, ask yourself the following questions.