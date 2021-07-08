HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital To Host Career Fair Thursday, July 15
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital will host a career fair for those interested in joining the hospital team on Thursday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the hospital’s auditorium at 503 North Maple Street, Effingham. Attendees should enter the hospital through the pre-surgical entrance door on the north side of the hospital. All attendees are required to wear a mask per CDC guidelines for health care settings.www.effinghamradio.com
