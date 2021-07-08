Sacai’s Chitose Abe on Designing Couture for Jean Paul Gaultier

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe moment Chitose Abe’s first look for Jean Paul Gaultier fall 2021 emerged on the runway, it was eminently clear why the French label had chosen the Sacai designer as a collaborator for this season. Abe’s tendency toward stitching together mixed fabrics, or even two different garments, to create a new piece of clothing blended seamlessly with Gaultier’s iconic codes. Marine stripes? Check. Tartan? Check. Only this time, Abe had grafted them together to create a drop-waist dress with a long train. Inevitably, Sacai’s signature touches showed through as well—hand-gathered pleats created 3-D textures, and there were punk-inspired trench coats paired with wide-brim, geometric-shaped hats that appeared straight from Abe’s days cutting her teeth at Comme des Garçons with Rei Kawakubo in the Nineties.

