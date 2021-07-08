Sacai’s Chitose Abe on Designing Couture for Jean Paul Gaultier

Lead ImageDior Autumn/Winter 2021 Haute CouturePhotography by Ines Manai. Maria Grazia Chiuri went deep with her Dior haute couture collection this season. She always does: the clothes, however simple they appear, are framed with layers of complexity, interwoven with threads of thoughts and inspiration. Thread, incidentally, was her starting point this time, which sounds odd to state, given that it always is, with fashion. But Chiuri didn’t just sew her clothes with it, nor weave her fabrics: she devised custom threads, brushed and treated, made into tweeds and even knitted into couture sweaters, perfectly coordinating with fabrics. It was, she said, about the very meaning of couture, about the details. “Intimacy” was the word she used, again and again.