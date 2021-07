Doing speedwork on the trails can be challenging — one wrong step could have severe consequences, especially on more technical terrain. The variable nature of a trail, with rocks, roots, hills, valleys and even an occasional stream-crossing also makes it difficult to maintain a consistent pace during intervals. Still, if you’re preparing for a trail race, you’re going to want to practice going fast when you’re off-roading. A hill fartlek is a perfect way to incorporate speedwork into your trail run because you don’t have to worry so much about pace and it also gives you an opportunity to practice tackling the hills.