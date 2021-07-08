Popular social media cat Ernie gets new life on Instagram after underage ban

If your cat responds negatively to change, she may need some social enrichment! Here are a few techniques to try. Cats are notoriously creatures of comfort and feel most secure when the status quo is uninterrupted. They don’t typically respond well to changes in their environment, and their usual reaction to any unwelcome shifts is to distance themselves. They may simply retreat to a nice, safe hiding spot or, if pushed further, they may even react aggressively. There are certain social enrichment techniques that can be used to help your cat adjust to change more smoothly. Before we dive into those, let’s look at why cats are the way they are.