Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vallejo, CA

Popular social media cat Ernie gets new life on Instagram after underage ban

By WWAY News
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) — Instagram accounts dedicated to cats are among the most popular on the social media platform. But one such account found itself in “IG jail.”. Ernie is no ordinary feline. The feral cat has more than 8,000 followers on social media under the account @erniezjourney. He came into the lives of Irene Wong and her father Joe Zwetsloot of Vallejo when they found Ernie purring underneath their parked car.

www.wwaytv3.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Vallejo, CA
Lifestyle
City
Vallejo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Feral Cats#Kgo#Ig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
Celebritieswfav951.com

Man Gets Roasted On Social Media After Taking Photo With Snoop Dogg Look-A-Like

Podcast host Mat George and his mother was roasted on social media after he posted that he met Snoop Dogg — but it was actually a look-a-like. George, who co-hosts the She Rates Dogs podcast, posted a photo of his mom and the Doppelganger, along with the caption, “I’ve been in LA for a year and haven’t seen a single celebrity. My mom comes for a weekend and meets Snoop Dogg.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Dot

Influencer dies after posting to Instagram ‘Life is short, let’s be crazy’

Júlia Hennessy Cayuela, a 22-year-old Brazilian influencer, died in a motorcycle accident on July 15. Hennessy Cayuela had been traveling around Brazil by motorcycle with her husband Daniel Cayuela when the accident occurred in São José dos Pinhais (which is located in Southern Brazil). According to the Brazilian outlet G1, the couple’s motorcycle was hit by a truck that was changing lanes in the mountains. Hennessy Cayuela was flown to a nearby hospital, where she was later declared dead after suffering cardiac arrest. The Brazilian newspaper O Tempo reported that Cayuela was also injured in the accident and has already had multiple surgeries.
CelebritiesParsons Sun

This account is no longer available… These stars were BANNED from social media

Not even one of the biggest pop icons of our time can get away with posting racy pictures on social media. In 2014, Rihanna posted several provocative photos of herself on Instagram. After posting some pictures coming from a Lui shoot, French adult magazine similar to Playboy, Rihanna’s page was blocked. Later on, after fan outrage, the Instagram profile was restored. The social media platform disclosed: “This account was mistakenly caught in one of our automated systems and very briefly disabled. We apologize for any inconvenience.” Shortly after this incident, Rihanna’s profile was blocked again for six months.
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Ice-T Trends On Social Media After Seeing Photos Of His Daughter

Social media is asking did Coco’s genes even try! Coco dropped a series of photos of her and her daughter looking just like her daddy! Once social media saw the five-year-old’s face, fans immediately started to compare her resemblance to Ice-T. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM &...
InternetDaily Iowan

Viralyft Review: Best Site to Get All Social Media Services

Viralyft is a social media growth service that has been operational for a large number of years now. They began to function as marketers back when social media had started gaining momentum and by today they have expanded their reach over various social media like- Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, and even musical platforms like Spotify and Soundcloud. Of late, they have gone on to venture into new digital places like Clubhouse as well.
Internett2conline.com

How to Start a New Instagram Account and Get Followers

Imagine, if you will, a brand new Instagram account. The follower count is zero, the following count is zero, and your profile page is bare of images. Now, you can choose to think of this as daunting or view this as an opportunity to build your brand on Instagram and garner new followers for your business.
Internetaninjusticemag.com

4 Things Being A Social Media Stalker Takes From You

No matter where I start, it will remain unfinished, or maybe I will have difficulty explaining it. Life is just a fine line, everyone lives on the margins of their own life. Some are happy on this path, others are trying to ruin their lives. Social media helps some people in this way. Sometimes it leaves some of them down.
Internettowardsdatascience.com

Thompson Sampling in Social Media Marketing

Social media marketing is very dynamic and volatile, as one cannot predict based on certain metrics or variables, because each social media is volatile based on audience type, and a particular Ad campaign, one Ad campaign for a similar product can be more clickable than another. But simple A & B testing cannot work also as each social media has different audiences, so here is a possible solution to divide the budget for Social media, based on Thompson Sampling,
MakeupKATU.com

Social Media Makeup Trends

Makeup Artist Olivia Hawthorne talked about makeup trends that may look good on social media, but they don’t necessarily translate well to real life. Click here for more information about Olivia. Olivia's instagram. -Using droppers directly on the face. (Contaminates your product and dispenses way too much product)- -Using too...
Petsanimalwellnessmagazine.com

Social enrichment ideas for cats

If your cat responds negatively to change, she may need some social enrichment! Here are a few techniques to try. Cats are notoriously creatures of comfort and feel most secure when the status quo is uninterrupted. They don’t typically respond well to changes in their environment, and their usual reaction to any unwelcome shifts is to distance themselves. They may simply retreat to a nice, safe hiding spot or, if pushed further, they may even react aggressively. There are certain social enrichment techniques that can be used to help your cat adjust to change more smoothly. Before we dive into those, let’s look at why cats are the way they are.
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

Two 18-year-old twin sisters were executed in an Instagram live broadcast

Two twin sisters just 18 years old they were executed from multiple headshots at point blank range and the gloomy episode was broadcast live on Instagram, causing a huge social stir. The chilling event occurred in the Pacajus microregion, in the state of Ceará, in the north of Brazil, for which there is already a detainee.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...
Internethoustonpublicmedia.org

Social Media And Social Movements

Social media is a powerful medium to organize and mobilize social movements. But to be successful in the use of social media, Professor Leiser Silva with the Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston says organizers must frame messages beyond motivation and mobilization. “Although social movements like the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy