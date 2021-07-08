Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mclean County, KY

Fundraisers Planned for McLean County Native Brett McPherson

By Barb Birgy
Posted by 
WBKR
WBKR
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brett McPherson of Livermore has been a hero to many as a paramedic for twenty years in both McLean County and in Owensboro. He is battling colon cancer for the second time, and now he needs us. There are many fundraisers set up to help offset medical expenses and to support the family.

wbkr.com

Comments / 0

WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Health
County
Mclean County, KY
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Island, KY
City
Calhoun, KY
City
Livermore, KY
Owensboro, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Charity#Fundraisers Planned#The Mclean County Ag Fair#Delicious Food#Live Band Games#Benefit Softball Game#Buck Creek Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Cannelton, INPosted by
WBKR

Shubael Little Pioneer Village Fundraiser in Cannelton

Located in Perry County, Shubael Little Pioneer Village is a hidden gem in the woods. Visit this must-see attraction and enjoy a Hog Roast at the Village on Saturday. Get the details here. Shubael Little Pioneer Village. Surrounded by a beautiful landscape, be sure to visit any of the historic...
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

Your Friday After 5 Week #10 Lineup in Downtown Owensboro

ATMOS - 5pm-7pm Dakota Hayden. GLENN'S GOSPEL ON THE RIVER - Cannon Hall - doors 6pm. Here's some sneak preview video of Dakota Hayden performing on the Atmos stage from 5 - 7 p.m. In the beginning of 2020 won the singing competition SHINE and also performed in the 2020 Denim & Diamonds Concert Fundraiser for St. Jude hosted by WBKR. You can follow Dakota on his Facebook page Dakota Hayden Music.
Food & DrinksPosted by
WBKR

Kentucky Food Truck Championship set for September 11th

Let us pause for a moment on this Throwback Thursday and salute Charles Goodnight. What? You've never heard of him?. Well, I bet you're not alone. But I bet you have enjoyed, from time to time, a certain way of eating in public that might not have been possible were it not for this Texas cattleman and inventor.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

Great American Cookies Moving to New Location in Owensboro

Cookie cakes, gourmet cookies, decadent brownies, and soon Marble Slab Creamery ice cream too. Great American Cookies will be moving out of Towne Square Mall next month and into a new location. They're also hiring. Great American Cookies Grow With Marble Slab Creamery. Great American Cookies is about to get...
Kentucky StatePosted by
WBKR

Have You Seen Lexy Ijames Missing Teen From Kentucky? Here’s Her Story

Lexy Ijames, of Owensboro, was last seen on Sunday, June 6. Her family desperately wants to bring her home and they are asking the community to help. Angel here and I had the opportunity to talk with Lexy's mother Beth Loma this week ask her about her daughter, Lexy. Just as any mother does she told me about the things she talked about her love for her daughter and told me this: she has the biggest heart of anyone I know. Would literally give the shirt off her back to help someone. She’s caring, helpful, a hard worker, smart, and loves her sisters. She loves dogs, in fact, Lexy is obsessed with dogs and she loves riding horses. She could listen to music all day and isn't a big fan of school LOL. Sounds like your typical teenager right?! Unfortunately, Lexy is not your typical teen. She has some medical issues that require medicine. Her mother loves her very much and wants to see her return safely to her family.
Kentucky StatePosted by
WBKR

What’s it Like to Go Whitewater River Rafting at Cumberland Falls in Kentucky?

Last year was kind of a turning point for our family and I have to say - not every part of it was terrible for us. For one, I got to work at home for an entire year and I LOVED it! I'm working at home right now, soaking it all in! Second, we decided to spend our vacation time a little closer to home. Our family bought a camper and I started researching some adventurous staycation ideas.
Kentucky StatePosted by
WBKR

Black Bear Spotted in Dixon, Kentucky…They’re Getting Closer

Okay, what's the deal? Why are black bears suddenly popping up where black bears ought not to pop up?. I posed this question on social media to fellow contributor Ash who responded, "Their habitats are being inhabited by humans." And as an explanation for why I've been seeing more coyotes and foxes and why I've been hearing about more bobcat sightings, that's the right answer. But bears? In western Kentucky?
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

Owensboro Family Offering HUGE Reward for the Return of Their French Bulldog

An Owensboro family is sending out a huge plea to the community for help in locating their pup Rocky that went missing last week. Have you seen him?. Angel here and our pup Lilly likes to sneak under the fence every so often and venture into the neighbor's yard and I know the panic that fills my body when I can't find her. When you have fur babies they are your family and losing them is a nightmare. Let's help the Smith family bring home, Rocky.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

New Fundraising Opportunity for Non-Profit Organizations

In conjunction with the Owensboro Convention Center and the Owensboro Sportscenter, local charities and nonprofits will have the opportunity to raise funds for their organization. Here's how you can participate. Spectra, the provider of Venue Management to the Owensboro Convention Center and the Owensboro Sportscenter, released some exciting news this...
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

Christmas in July At Diamond Lake Happening This Weekend in Owensboro

Diamond Lake Campground and Resort here in Owensboro-Daviess County is having a little fun of its own with the concept of Christmas in July. The fun in Owensboro starts down on the riverfront Friday After 5 as they are also celebrating Christmas in July. We had the opportunity to talk with Santa Claus this morning and he and Mrs. Claus will be at McConnell Plaza. There is going to be a giant Christmas tree set up and they will be giving out candy canes and gifts to the children that come to visit with them.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

A Guide to Owensboro from A to Z [LIST]

When I first began this endeavor, I saw it as a possible guide to Owensboro for folks who are new to town or just visiting. But then it became a challenge. It took some heavy thinking to come up with entries for EVERY letter of the alphabet, but I did. And you may have other suggestions. Bring 'em on.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

Girls Inc of Owensboro Hosting Delicious Bake Sale for Local Homeless Shelter

Raise your hand if you love cookies! Angel here and I'm raising to in excitement for the Girls Inc of Owensboro Bake Sale happening this week and you are invited. The main mission of Girls is to teach girls to be Strong, Smart, and Bold. They have been busy this summer with different classes, theme weeks, and activities to educate them in a variety of ways.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

Here’s How & Where To Donate Clothing & Other Items in Owensboro (LIST)

Today is National Give Something Away Day. If it's time to purge your life today is the perfect day to do it. If you are planning on donating items to a local charity make sure you call and check with them first. Many organizations are overloaded with items and it takes more time to sort them than a lot of people have. Pay a visit to their social media page and see if they are requesting specific items first.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

St. Vincent De Paul Power of the Purse-Low Country Glam Features Luxury Purses

Save the date and get excited for the St. Vincent De Paul Power of the Purse -Low Country Glam event. The 2nd Annual Power of the Purse is a unique event offering ticketed guests live and silent auction items including over 50 luxury purses, get-away packages, art pieces, and much more. Included in your ticket prices will be dinner, refreshments, cash bar, and live music.
Bowling Green, KYPosted by
WBKR

They’ve Torn Down My Favorite Building at WKU

Let's say I was a DECENT student when I attended Western Kentucky University. I made the Dean's List one time but earned my degree nonetheless. And I also confess to having learned everything I really do NEED to know for my job and career SINCE I graduated. That's because none of what's necessary for work even EXISTED when I was in college. I'll also brag a little; I've taught MYSELF quite a few things, and I'm very proud of that.
RestaurantsPosted by
WBKR

Exciting New Bar/Grill & Entertainment Complex Opens in Muhlenberg

Just in time for the dog days of summer, The Rustic Spur opened its doors this week and we are super excited about a new venue for a variety of fun for everyone. The Rustic Spur is located where the old Purple Onion Restaurant was located or for those not familiar with that restaurant how about Sarah Michael's.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

Friends of Sinners Hosting Huge Rummage Sale in Owensboro

Friends of Sinners in Owensboro is hosting a huge rummage sale this weekend and there are thousands of items up for grabs. Friends of Sinners is a Christ-centered residential substance recovery program focusing on the restoration and reconciliation of men and women to Christ through biblical truths, accountability, and life skills. The organization began in 2009 and continues to thrive today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy