Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Achieving digital transformation through RPA and process mining

By Alp Uguray
TechCrunch
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobots are not coming to replace us, they are coming to take over the repetitive, mundane and monotonous tasks that we’ve never been fond of. They are here to transform the work we do by allowing us to focus on innovation and impactful work. RPA ties decisions and actions together. It is the skeletal structure of a digital process that carries information from point A to point B. However, the decision-making capability to understand and decide what comes next will be fueled by RPA’s integration with AI.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Process Mining#Rpa#Mining Equipment#Process Management#Rpa#Uipath#Coes#Fte#Cx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

Accelerating growth: the digital transformation of Uruguayan MSMEs

Montevideo, Jul 10 (EFE) .- A street vendor who controls market prices on his cell phone, small local companies with digital solutions for global giants or a rural enterprise that creates a website to take a leap. That is the digital transformation towards which Uruguay is moving. This South American...
Internetthecustomer.net

Straightening the Path to Digital Transformation: Chris Kronenthal of FreedomPay

People were afraid to bite off the elephant of digital transformation, and really just sort of pick it apart. And and then COVID happened. TheCustomer sat down with Chris Kronenthal of FreedomPay to catch-up on their business, their learnings through the pandemic and how they have ushered enterprises into genuine digital transformation through it all. Among other things, we discuss FreedomPay’s unique approach to omnichannel and their recently released report, co-produced with JP Morgan, entitled “Preparing for the Return of Demand“.
EconomyIndustry Week

Mission Accepted: Deploying Digital Transformation

The responses to the 2020 IndustryWeek Technology Survey painted a clear picture – manufacturers last year truly accepted the importance of undergoing a digital transformation. To be clear, it’s not that manufacturers didn’t understand the need pre-pandemic, but the impetus to intensify the journey was noticeably absent. It’s not anymore.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Avoiding The Seven Traps That Trip Up Digital Transformation

R. “Ray” Wang has done it again. In his latest book, Everybody Wants to Rule the World, he lays today’s business challenges on the table, observing that “digital Darwinism is unkind to those who wait.” He goes on to warn that “every organization is facing a business extinction event” — and those who resist change are the most vulnerable.
Businessaithority.com

OMB Valves Chooses Infor for Digitization of Processes in the Cloud

Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise chosen by Italian manufacturer for technological leap forward. Infor, the industry cloud company, has announced that OMB Valves, the Italian manufacturer of valves for the oil & gas, power, shipbuilding, and aerospace sectors, will implement Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise as its core technology platform. OMB’s vision is to digitize its complex business processes and unify its management strategy over the entire group. This ambitious project will be managed by Infor partner Lutech CDM.
ComputerseSchool Online

How to help IT teams manage digital transformation

From educators, IT teams, and school administrators to parents and students, nearly everyone with a stake in the education industry is aware of the promise new digital technologies hold to improve learning outcomes, increase student engagement, and add variety and depth to instruction and assessment. Whether they’re talking about one-to-one...
Businesshbr.org

Boards Are Undergoing Their Own Digital Transformation

The pandemic has pushed organizations in every industry to embrace new, digital solutions. But while much has been written about the impact of the shift to remote work on employees, managers, and executives, there’s another critical group that’s been forced to transform itself overnight: board members. To what extent has the rapid digitalization associated with the pandemic extended to board operations? And to what extent will those changes persist as we move towards whatever the next new normal will be?
TechnologyVentureBeat

RPA is accelerating business transformations, Transform 2021 panelists say

The market for robotic process automation (RPA), the technology that builds and manages software robots that emulate humans’ actions, has grown substantially during the pandemic. As enterprises look to scale up operations while lightening the load on remote workers, brands across banking, retail, manufacturing, and more sectors have applied RPA to tasks including sales, human resources, and logistics. According a Deloitte survey, 53% of respondents are beginning to deploy RPA. And Grand View Research anticipates that the RPA industry will be worth $3.1 billion in 2025, up from $358 million in 2017.
TechnologyInfoworld

Digital Transformation for Long-Term Sustainability

Manufacturers today know they need to upgrade their technology but are challenged with how to align their tech plans with their customer obligations. As GE Healthcare looked to improve their patient experience and reduce interruptions to medical care, they found their mainframe systems did not provide visibility across asset lifecycles, preventing the insight needed for field teams to deliver the right customer experience.
Businessbizjournals

Fossil adds new exec to lead digital transformation

Fossil Group, Inc. has added Holly Briedis to the company's executive leadership team as executive vice president, chief digital officer to lead the company’s transformation to a digital-first retailer. Briedis was previously a partner at McKinsey & Company, where she led the omnichannel and customer experience practice for retail in...
BusinessTechCrunch

Simpplr raises $32M for its intranet platform

As Simpplr CEO and founder Dhiraj Sharma told me, the Series B round was meant to help the team accelerate product innovation and development. Unsurprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic only increased demand for digital workplace solutions like Simpplr. As Sharma noted, the company’s thesis was always that the world was moving toward remote/hybrid work. The pandemic only accelerated this process and with that, the sense of urgency in its customer base to modernize their own platforms for communicating with their employees. To keep up with this growth, the company doubled its team since last August (though Sharma, just like many other startup founders I’ve recently talked to, also bemoaned that it’s becoming increasingly hard to find talent).
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening | Kofax Inc, UiPath, Inc, Blue Prism, Pegasystems Inc

The ' Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
TechnologyTimes Union

Telepresenz® Experiences Global Hyper-Growth Delivering Industrial Digital Transformation for The Connected Worker Through Smart Glass Technology

EDISON, N.J. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Telepresenz®, a leading provider of advanced collaboration software for the industrial connected worker, is taking steps to position itself for hyper-growth. During COVID-19, Telepresenz® offered industrial companies around the globe the ability to pivot digitally and work more remotely. Not just overcoming the challenges of social distancing - but also increasing safety and productivity.
Retailmartechseries.com

Neptune Retail Solutions Announces Digital Transformation

New Executive Leadership Team Sets the Foundation to Accelerate Growth. Neptune Retail Solutions (NRS) announces the results of a 14 month digital transformation that now positions the company as the preferred solution for brands and retailers at influencing buying behaviors through disruptive, innovative and results-oriented omni-channel retail solutions. The NRS...
Reston, VAWashington Technology

ECS parent backs acquisition of cyber, digital transformation

ASGN, the parent company of government technology business ECS, has acquired IndraSoft to add more offerings in cybersecurity and digital transformation for federal agencies. Terms of the deal announced Friday were undisclosed, but ASGN said that ECS will gain nearly 220 employees by adding IndraSoft. Reston, Virginia-headquartered IndraSoft was founded...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How Digitalization Is Transforming The Professional Services Industry

The saying, “time is money” has historically defined the professional services industry. Most professional services firms have traditionally billed for engagements based on time and materials. The professional services sector is a highly segmented industry with unique challenges. Professional services range from technology services to business consulting services, managed services,...
Economyceoworld.biz

What’s Missing in Your Digital Transformation Journey

Digital Transformation (DX) remains on the top of the strategic plan for most CEOs worldwide. According to Forbes the majority of significant digital transformation will be implemented over the next two years. Nordstrom committed more than $1.4 billion in technology capital investments to enable rich cross-channel experiences and grow digital...
SoftwareTechCrunch

How engineers fought the CAP theorem in the global war on latency

The company is betting the farm that it can solve one of the largest challenges for web-scale applications. The approach it’s taking is clever, but it’s a bit complicated, particularly for the non-technical reader. Given its history and engineering talent, the company is in the process of pulling it off and making a big impact on the database market, making it a technology well worth understanding. In short, there’s value in digging into the details.
TechnologyTechCrunch

“Developers, as you know, do not like to pay for things”

As a business, Cockroach Labs has many things going for it. The company’s approach to distributed database technology is novel. And, as more companies operate on a global level, CockroachDB has the potential to gain some significant market share internationally. The company is seven years into a typical 10-year maturity model for databases, has raised $355 million, and holds a $2 billion market value. It’s considered a double unicorn. Few database companies can say this.
InternetWorld Bank Blogs

The Digital Regulation Handbook: A guide for digital transformation

Digital applications permeate all aspects of our economies and societies, enabling us to sell and purchase goods, access government services, play games, listen to music, watch movies, travel more efficiently, and so much more. But serious questions are still unanswered. For example, how can we protect critical digital infrastructure from...

Comments / 1

Community Policy