Oreo Is Teasing Our Sweet Tooth With the Announcement of Two New Flavors

If you've journeyed down your dessert aisle recently, you've probably noticed it: mango is having a moment. Especially in the world of frozen favorites, mango has exploded as a popular fruity alternative to some of the more usual summertime flavors, like orange and strawberry. And if you're looking to enjoy mango in its best frosty form, there's no better delight to reach for than a frozen mango fruit bar.