Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prince William County, VA

Slain Army Reserve added to local role of honor

By Laine Griffin
Posted by 
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrnEn_0arBaFAQ00
Photo credit Nolan Stout

Army Maj. Eduardo Caraveo decided at age 42 he wanted to join the Army Reserve and serve his country.

Born in Mexico, Caraveo moved to El Paso, Texas as a teenager before moving to Prince William County, Virginia, and working as a doctor.

In November 2009, while he was preparing himself for his first overseas deployment to Afghanistan, he was shot and killed during an attack at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas along with a number of other service members by an Army psychiatrist.

A ceremony was held on this May when Caraveo’s name was added to the “Roll of Honor," a memorial stone to honor fallen military who had ties to Prince William County.

Prior to Caraveo the criteria for the memorial, which has names on it dating back to World War II, did not allow for members of the military to be honored if they had died on American soil.

That changed when Yesli Vega, the Prince William Coles District supervisor, championed to put Caraveo’s name on the “Role of Honor” granite stone by the county government's headquarters.

“I was so happy to have been a part of seeing this change through so that Caraveo’s name could be up there with so many others that served our country,” Vega said.

“You have so many folks that fight for this nation and believe in the principles this nation was founded on and there’s people who give their life for us,” Vega said. “It is vital to honor and remember them and to teach their kids that the United States is the greatest nation in the world.”

She said Caraveo’s wife, Angela Rivera, and sons deserve to see their dad and husband’s name up with so many others who served and lost their lives for this country.

“I’m glad we were able to give this local hero the honor he deserves,” Vega said. “And I’m glad [Angela] and her sons were able to come out and join us in acknowledging and honoring Caraveo.”

Comments / 0

Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
680
Followers
673
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Prince William County, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
County
Prince William County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Hood#Slain Army Reserve#Army Maj#The Army Reserve#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
News Break
World War II
Related
FestivalPosted by
Connecting Vets

Make every day 'Hire a Veteran Day'

Hire a Veteran Day is this Sunday, July 25, and every year more than 250,000 service members transition out of the U.S. military and begin looking for work in the civilian sector. “It is very intimidating to make that transition and often it's very challenging for veterans to highlight their...
Boston, MAPosted by
Connecting Vets

Boston Vietnam War memorial vandalized

A Vietnam War memorial in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston was vandalized Thursday night. Images today show the memorial had been covered in what appeared to be red spray paint. By Friday morning the paint was already being removed. The memorial was installed in 1989 in Back Bay Fens next...
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

56 years after basic training, former Fort Knox soldier again hikes Misery Hill

Misery, Agony and Heartbreak: the three hills at Fort Knox which have become infamous for their steep grades and difficulty to climb. Recently, one of the hills served as the stage of a unique event when a former Soldier made it his mission to re-climb it – 56 years after his first ascent. Joseph Robert “Bobby” Goatley first came to Fort Knox Jan. 10, 1966, during the Vietnam War.
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

Pentagon discuss reforms in the special operations community

Leaders of special operations forces discussed reforms including diversity and inclusion efforts, programs for families, and efforts to reduce the high operational tempo caused by frequent deployments at a hearing on the fiscal year 2022 budget request. Joseph McMenamin, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for special...
Omaha, NEPosted by
Connecting Vets

Army's 1st Space Brigade to train Marines

In August, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s 1st Space Brigade will begin training select Marines on how the Army uses space-based capabilities to assist warfighters. Marines from the newly activated Marine Corps Forces Space Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska, will train at the Space...
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

NATO command fully operational in Norfolk

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff marked the full operational capability of NATO's Joint Force Command — Norfolk, saying the command is integral to the alliance's strategy for maintaining peace. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley spoke to assembled dignitaries on the USS Kearsarge along with the U.S. Navy...
PetsPosted by
Connecting Vets

Working like a dog: Military Working Dog Maya serves our nation

Since 1942, Military Working Dogs have been an official part of the United States Military, providing a valuable skillset to our military members. Training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis ensures MWDs and their handlers have the skills and confidence necessary to help protect Soldiers, Airmen, families and civilians that live and work on the base.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Connecting Vets

Female body armor secures Air Force base defenders

Airmen assigned to the 66th Security Forces Squadron at Hanscom Air Force Base recently received the newest issue of body armor designed specifically for female Airmen. The recently-developed armor is a lighter weight than previous editions and features a curved chest plate and shorter torso size. An adjustable corset tightens to fit the wearer, distinguishing it from a one-size-fits-all piece of equipment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy