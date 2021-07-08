Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, IL

4 Funds to Shine as Quantum Computing Comes Into Play

Zacks.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1998, the trio, Isaac Chuang of the Los Alamos National Laboratory, Neil Gershenfeld of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Mark Kubinec of the University of California at Berkeley created the first quantum computer (2-qubits). Founder David Deutsch said that “Quantum Computing” has the ability to perform several types of calculation at a faster speed than what has been achieved by classical or normal hardware.

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berkeley, IL
Local
Illinois Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Deutsch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Mutual Funds#Quantum Computers#Quantum Entanglement#The Manomet Current#Cagr#Zacks Mutual Fund#Fsptx Free Report#Micron Technology#Prgtx Free Report#This Zacks Sector
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
NASA
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Computers
News Break
Alibaba
News Break
Google
Related
CollegesNewswise

URI to Host International Experts for Conference on Future of Quantum Computing

Newswise — KINGSTON, R.I. – July 22, 2021 – The University of Rhode Island will host more than a dozen international experts in the growing field of quantum information science in October for the inaugural Frontiers in Quantum Computing conference in celebration of the launch of URI’s new master’s degree program in quantum computing.
Aerospace & DefenseHPCwire

Aliro Quantum Secures Contracts from US Air Force

BOSTON, July 22, 2021 — Aliro Quantum today announced it has secured several contracts through AFWERX, a program from the U.S. Air Force focused on expanding technology, talent, and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability. Aliro is using the funding to advance the development of critical software needed to design and operate quantum networks.
StocksInvestorPlace

5 Best Nanotech Stocks To Snap Up for 10X Potential

Nanotechnology is not a novel concept. However, its application in a variety of areas is increasing at an exponential pace. That is why nanotech stocks are becoming the latest investment craze that is taking the markets by storm. The stock market is keen to find the next biggest technology boom....
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Chip design giant Cadence launches AI platform to speed processor development

Cadence Design Systems Inc. today launched a new artificial intelligence platform, Cerebrus Intelligent Chip Explorer, that it says can improve the productivity of semiconductor engineers and help them develop faster chips. Publicly traded Cadence is one of the world’s top makers of chip design software. Its software is used by...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Zoom Set To Acquire Intelligent Cloud Contact Center Pioneer Five9

This week, popular video conferencing platform Zoom announced its intentions to acquire Five9, Inc., a pioneer in cloud contact centers, in an all-stock transaction valued at $14.7 billion. The acquisition will mark Zoom’s official entry into the already teeming CCaaS space (contact center as a service), where it will have to contend with heavyweights such as Cisco, AWS, Avaya, Mitel, NICE, Genesys, 8x8 and Twilio. Zooming (no pun intended) out a bit, this deal also represents a big play on Zoom’s part to insert itself into the vast enterprise IT market, where businesses increasingly seek unified solutions and the simplicity and consistency they offer. Let’s take a closer look at the proposed deal and how it will potentially bolster Zoom’s overall value proposition for the enterprise.
Engineeringaithority.com

Cambridge Quantum Algorithm Solves Optimisation Problems Significantly Faster, Outperforming Existing Quantum Methods

A novel combinatorial optimisation algorithm sets a new quantum computing standard at the heart of the modern economy. In a development that is likely to set a new industry standard, scientists at Cambridge Quantum (CQ) have developed a new algorithm for solving combinatorial optimisation problems that are widespread in business and industry, such as travelling salesman, vehicle routing or job shop scheduling, using near-term quantum computers.
Engineeringnextplatform.com

What Are Quantum Hardware Startups Thinking?

Atom Computing adds itself to a growing list of quantum systems makers with pedigreed founders, funding announcements, and a market that even the big players haven’t mastered. With no acquisition/cash-out goals apparent, no established market to chase, and competitive differentiation so nuanced, what’s the game?. If the last five years...
Computersarxiv.org

Multiple Query Optimization using a Hybrid Approach of Classical and Quantum Computing

Quantum computing promises to solve difficult optimization problems in chemistry, physics and mathematics more efficiently than classical computers, but requires fault-tolerant quantum computers with millions of qubits. To overcome errors introduced by today's quantum computers, hybrid algorithms combining classical and quantum computers are used. In this paper we tackle the multiple query optimization problem (MQO) which is an important NP-hard problem in the area of data-intensive problems. We propose a novel hybrid classical-quantum algorithm to solve the MQO on a gate-based quantum computer. We perform a detailed experimental evaluation of our algorithm and compare its performance against a competing approach that employs a quantum annealer -- another type of quantum computer. Our experimental results demonstrate that our algorithm currently can only handle small problem sizes due to the limited number of qubits available on a gate-based quantum computer compared to a quantum computer based on quantum annealing. However, our algorithm shows a qubit efficiency of close to 99% which is almost a factor of 2 higher compared to the state of the art implementation. Finally, we analyze how our algorithm scales with larger problem sizes and conclude that our approach shows promising results for near-term quantum computers.
Businessaithority.com

Atom Computing Unveils First-Generation Quantum Computing System Appoints New CEO After Closing $15 Million in Series A Funding

Atom Computing, a fast-growing quantum computing start-up announces its transition into the next phase of growth after closing $15 Million in Series A funding. Atom Computing is the first company to build nuclear-spin qubits out of an alkaline earth element. Today the company unveils its first-generation quantum computing system, Phoenix, a 100-atom system showcasing astonishing stability. This innovative breakthrough demonstrates Atom Computing’s ability to produce quantum systems with unprecedented stability at scale.
MathematicsNature.com

Variational quantum algorithm with information sharing

We introduce an optimisation method for variational quantum algorithms and experimentally demonstrate a 100-fold improvement in efficiency compared to naive implementations. The effectiveness of our approach is shown by obtaining multi-dimensional energy surfaces for small molecules and a spin model. Our method solves related variational problems in parallel by exploiting the global nature of Bayesian optimisation and sharing information between different optimisers. Parallelisation makes our method ideally suited to the next generation of variational problems with many physical degrees of freedom. This addresses a key challenge in scaling-up quantum algorithms towards demonstrating quantum advantage for problems of real-world interest.
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

100-Qubit Quantum Computing System Unveiled

Atom Computing, a quantum computing startup, has announced a quantum computing system with unparalleled capabilities. The company's first-generation Phoenix system can pack as many as 100 qubits that are said to be 'exceptionally' stable with long coherence times, thus providing extreme performance potential. Separately, the company announced that it had secured over $15 million in Series A funding and hired a new CEO.
Softwarenextplatform.com

What Faster And Smarter HBM Memory Means For Systems

If the HPC and AI markets need anything right now, it is not more compute but rather more memory capacity at a very high bandwidth. We have plenty of compute in current GPU and FPGA accelerators, but they are memory constrained. Even at the high levels of bandwidth that have come through the use of two and a half generations of 3D-stacked High Bandwidth Memory, or HBM, we can always use more bandwidth and a lot more capacity to keep these massive compute engines fed with data.
EconomyeWeek

Dell and the OEM Roots of Edge Computing

The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) model is deeply ingrained in the tech and consumer electronic industries, as well as in other markets where commercial products depend on industry standard components. But while IT vendors are widely recognized as traditional OEMs, many also fill vital roles for another class of OEMs—companies that base their own solutions on vendors’ core PC, server, storage, networking and other technology innovations.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Edge AI software market to expand significantly by 2030

The surging number of applications being deployed on the cloud in several industries, rapid improvements being made in the internet of things (IoT) domain, advancements in numerous smart applications, and growing popularity of AI software are the major factors driving the expansion of the global edge AI software market. Due...
SoftwareZacks.com

Quantum Computing is Set to Transform Tech: 5 Stocks to Watch

Traditional computers have been making work easier since 1950s, but the enormous data being generated every day requires something significantly faster. Though it is still in its nascent stage, quantum computing holds a lot of promise in the long term, especially in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning and gene editing. Unlike traditional computers that use bits -- only one or zero, quantum computers take it to the next level by using quantum bits or qubits -- a zero, a one, or both values simultaneously.
SoftwareExecutiveBiz

Aliro Books AFWERX Contracts to Accelerate Software Development for Quantum Networks

Aliro Quantum will support the design and operation of quantum networks through software development efforts under multiple contracts with the U.S. Air Force’s AFWERX innovation program. The company said Wednesday it will develop software that would facilitate data exchanges, resource allocation and controlled synchronization of quantum computer networks. The networks...
SoftwareZDNet

IBM and CERN use quantum computing to hunt elusive Higgs boson

The potential of quantum computers is currently being discussed in settings ranging from banks to merchant ships, and now the technology has been taken even further afield – or rather, lower down. One hundred meters below the Franco-Swiss border sits the world's largest machine, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) operated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy