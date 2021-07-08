Cancel
Purdue University Officials Helping Student Athletes Navigate NCAA’s New NIL Rules

wbaa.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurdue University officials say they are helping student athletes navigate new rules allowing them to profit off of their name, image, and likeness - or NIL. Last week, the NCAA announced an interim change to its NIL policy after a ruling from the US Supreme Court dealt a blow to the idea that college athletes are mere amateurs.

Lima, OHLima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: NIL poses educational challenges for student-athletes

July began with a colossal boom for college athletes who are now allowed to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL). NIL is a massive game-changer that has crushed the amateurism model of the NCAA, as we will now see athletes from our favorite colleges and universities pushing brands and products on their Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok platforms. For those like me who have been watching college football for a few decades, after the passage of NIL I’m sure many of us immediately thought of past gridiron stars who would have been racking up some serious cash. My mind flashed back to the early 80s, when I was in awe of UGA running back Herschel Walker. I met Walker when I was 11 at an Eckerd drug store in Athens, Georgia and shyly asked for his autograph. If NIL had been in place back then, my mother probably would have had to pay at least $20 for his prized signature, and maybe another $5 if we had had a Polaroid on us and snapped a photo. This was two years before Walker won the Heisman Trophy in 1982. I also thought about the money Eddie George and Orlando Pace would have made when they were Buckeye football stars during my grad school years at Ohio State in the mid-90s. George, who owns Eddie George’s Grille 27 in the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, no doubt could have inked a deal to be the face of a local sports bar, and Pace, the monster offensive tackle whose hallmark “pancake” blocks flattened defensive linemen, would have probably had a partnership with a resident IHOP.
Houston, TXCollege Media Network

UH athletes already taking advantage of new NIL rules

When the NCAA’s new NIL policy — which finally allowed student-athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness — went into effect on July 1, it marked a milestone that some college athletes had fought for for years. As soon as July 1 rolled around, many student-athletes across...
Greeley, COThe Tribune

How UNC athletes can benefit from NCAA name, image, likeness rule change

During his lone season at Oklahoma, now-Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young called Slim Chickens one of his favorite restaurants. At the time, student-athletes could not receive payment or free products for any promotion. A recent NCAA rule change, however, will allow up-and-coming stars to do just that, including those at...
Pennsylvania State247Sports

Penn State athletes view new PA NIL act as 'huge opportunity'

When it became clear that the NCAA was going to abolish restrictions on student-athletes profiting off of their names, images and likeness at the end of June, Penn State administrators sprung into action. For the PSU athletic department to remain on an even footing with other schools across the nation, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania would have to allow the athletes to profit from NIL, as well.
NFLamericanfootballinternational.com

NCAA Name, Image and Likeness Rules: How can international athletes navigate the unknown?

July 1 marked the first day of a major shift in NCAA policies regarding student athletes. After years of dispute, the NCAA has ruled that student-athletes may now profit off of their own Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) without compromising their eligibility. A unanimous US Supreme Court ruling on June 21st seemed to end the hotly debated topic as NCAA athletes’ new NIL rights opened up a previously untapped market for college stars and businesses alike.
Portales, NMDaily Freeman

Eastern New Mexico University hires athletic director

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — Eastern New Mexico University officials announced Thursday that Paul Weir has been hired as the school’s athletic director. Weir will begin his new job on Monday. He was the head men’s basketball coach at New Mexico for four seasons starting in 2017 and had a 58-63...
NFLWPMI

Former college players and coaches sound off on NCAAs new NIL rules

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — With college football fast approaching, the spot light has been thrusted onto collegiate players around the country with the new guidelines for name, image and likeness rights for collegiate athletes. Per the AHSAA, no high school athlete in the state of Alabama is allowed to...
Allentown, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Taking advantage of new NCAA rule, Lehigh University softball player teams up with IronPigs to promote team, herself

Following the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s decision to let college athletes profit financially from their own names, images and likeness, a Lehigh University softball player has signed a deal to help promote the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Lehigh University junior and marketing/management major Carley Barjaktarovich, the Patriot League Softball Defensive Player of the Year, recently ...
West Lafayette, INWLFI.com

Purdue Touts High Student COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University is continuing to bolster its fall reopening plan and is also touting high vaccination rates among students and staff. Officials say that's a good sign after Purdue recently announced plans to return to normal operations this fall. "It's quite different. When I came,...
College SportsToledo Blade

Roberts looks to connect college athletes to new NIL world

With the NCAA's recent approval to allow college athletes at all levels receive monetary compensation for utilizing their name, image, or likeness, for the first time the previously strict confines of being an amateur have been opened to at least allow an opportunity to earn. This groundbreaking NIL change will...
College Sportsonfocus.news

NCAA name, image and likeness FAQ: What the rule changes mean for athletes, schools and more

As first reported by Dan Murphy of ESPN, the decision by the United States Supreme Court on collegiate student-athletes rights to their name, image and likeness could have multiple impacts throughout college sports.“The doors to a new era of college sports officially opened Thursday. For the first time, all NCAA athletes are now able to make money from a wide variety of business ventures without losing their eligibility.A mixture of state laws and NCAA rule changes have removed prohibitions that prevented athletes from selling the rights to their names, images and likenesses (NIL). The transformative shift comes after more than a decade of legal, political and public pressure to give athletes access to a bigger piece of the billions of dollars generated by college sports each year. ” – Dan Murphy, ESPN.Read the entire article from Murphy HERE.
College Sportsclnsmedia.com

35: Could New NIL Rules Divide the Locker Room?

Jeff sits down with a group of college athletes to discuss how they’re making money through the NCAA’s new rules surrounding NIL. 1:28 How did sponsorship deals come together so quickly?. 11:13 Will NIL affect recruiting?. 15:56 Do you think athletes will get consumed by this?. 21:04 How quickly did...

