Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chick Vennera Dies: ‘Thank God It’s Friday’, ‘The Golden Girls’ Actor Was 74

By Greg Evans
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chick Vennera, a prolific actor and voice actor perhaps most recognizable for his scene-stealing disco dance performance atop parked cars in the 1978 hit comedy Thank God It’s Friday, died from cancer yesterday at his home in Burbank. Vennera, who voiced characters for Animaniacs and Batman Beyond, among many other...

deadline.com

Comments / 18

Deadline

Deadline

15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Urich
Person
Chick Vennera
Person
John Schlesinger
Person
Richard Gere
Person
Robert Redford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Nightclub#God#The Golden Girls#Animaniacs#Nbc#Grease#Diff#Night Court#Yanks#Capitol Critters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Army
Related
Celebritiesoutsider.com

‘Golden Girls’ Star Chick Vennera Got Start in a Broadway Version of a Popular ’70’s Musical

Before he premiered in a three-episode stint on “Golden Girls,’ actor Chick Vennera toured on Broadway for a 1970s production of “Grease.”. Born in 1947, Vennera started his acting career early, taking dance lessons at the age of three and performing at nightclubs while in high school, according to his IMDb bio. Sadly, the Hollywood star died of lung cancer in his Burbank, California, home on Wednesday, July 7. His only daughter Nicky Vennera broke the news about the 74-year-old’s death to The Hollywood Reporter.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Night Court’ Actor Charlie Robinson Dies at 75

Charlie Robinson, known for his role as Mac the court clerk in the 1980s sitcom Night Court, passed away Sunday at the age of 75. Robinson made appearances in multiple TV series over his 50-year career, including Home Improvement, NCIS, and The Guestbook. Robinson started as a theater actor and R&B singer for groups Archie Bell and the Drells and Southern Clouds of Joy before attending Chris Wilson’s acting school, Studio 7, in the late 1960s. By the next decade, he moved to Hollywood and appeared in films such as The Black Gestapo, Sugar Hill, and Caribe. He directed three episodes of Night Court and one of Love & War. Robinson won the Image Theatre Award and FRED Award for his role as Simon in The Whipping Man and the Best Actor Ovation Award for his work in Fences. The cause of death was cardiac arrest and complications from cancer. He is survived by his wife, Dolorita, four children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

‘Golden Girls’ Star Rue Mcclanahan Was Married 6 Times

In one particularly memorable episode of The Golden Girls, the sweet-but-dimwitted Rose asks Blanche, "Tell me, is it possible to love two men at the same time?" To which Blanche replies, "Set the scene. Have we been drinking?" Throughout the long-running American sitcom, Blanche Devereaux delighted audiences with her sassy, man-eating Southern belle style. The TV series, which co-stars Betty White (Rose), Bea Arthur (Dorothy), and Estelle Getty (Sophia) as her best friends, ran for seven seasons on NBC.
CelebritiesIdaho8.com

Suzzanne Douglas, ‘The Parent ‘Hood’ star, dead at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, an accomplished stage and screen actress who starred “Tap” and the television series “The Parent ‘Hood,” has died, her representative told CNN in a statement on Wednesday. She was 64. “The industry has lost a truly talented artist with the passing of Suzzanne Douglas,” her publicist Penny Vizcarra...
Family RelationshipsUS Magazine

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19. “The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”
CelebritiesRedbook

Rock Hudson's Suave Life in Photos

In school Rock was a B-student, but his after school job working as an usher at the local movie theater was where he discovered his true dream in life... to be a movie star. Following their divorce, he traded up for a Spanish-style abode known as "The Castle" in Beverly Hills, where he lived from 1962 until his death in 1985.
MoviesHastings Tribune

Comedy icon, musical star, action hero: Keegan-Michael Key can do it all

——— Gustafson in "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" (2020). As a villainous toymaker and fashion dandy, Key reveals the melancholy void inside his egotistical character in this dazzling holiday musical from Netflix. Principal Tom Hawkins in "The Prom" (2020). In this Netflix adaptation of the Broadway show, Key gets to...
Religionssnet.org

Inside Story: Thanking God for Life

Fifteen-year-old Giselle didn’t feel well when she woke up one morning. She prayed before getting out of bed as she always did. “Dear God, thank You for everything You have done for me, especially that I am still alive,” she prayed. She thanks God for life every day. She and...

Comments / 18

Community Policy