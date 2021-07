WEST YARMOUTH (CBS) – At least 33 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Maplewood at Mayflower Place senior living home in West Yarmouth since July 10, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed to WBZ-TV. Twenty-four of the cases are in residents, the majority of whom are vaccinated, according to DPH. They all are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. The remaining nine cases are in staff members, and all are “stable” according to health officials. Their vaccination status, however, has not been released. “I wonder if they tell the residents,” Cynthia Kaplan of Hyannis told WBZ as she pulled out...