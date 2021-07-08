Cancel
Can leukemia in children with Down syndrome be prevented?

By University Health Network
Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, Princess Margaret researchers have mapped out where and how leukemia begins and develops in infants with Down syndrome in preclinical models, paving the way to potentially prevent this cancer in the future. Children with Down syndrome have a 150-fold increased risk of developing myeloid leukemia within...

