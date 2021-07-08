Cancel
Scientists show how light therapy treats depression in mice model

By Public Library of Science
MedicalXpress
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLight therapy can help improve the mood of people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) during short winter days, but exactly how this therapy works is not well understood. A new study by Urs Albrecht at the University of Fribourg, published July 8th in the journal PLOS Genetics, finds that light therapy's beneficial effects come from activating the circadian clock gene Period1 in a part of the brain involved in mood and sleep-wake cycles.

#Mice#Depression#Light Therapy#Plos Genetics#Nocturnal Animals#Plos Genetics#Mansencal Strittmatter L#Plos Genet 17 Lrb#E1009625
