Packaged water consumption linked to cholera outbreak in DRC capital

The number of people being vaccinated against COVID-19 in South Africa is on the rise after a bumpy start. But the more positive attitudes are not always reflected in vaccine registrations and vaccinations, according to the latest results of the Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey. The survey follows a nationally representative sample of South Africans. The same people are contacted on a monthly basis and asked questions about a wide range of issues such as their income, household welfare, and their knowledge and behavior related to COVID-19. The research was done by experts at the universities of Stellenbosch and Cape Town. Ronelle Burger, one of the lead researchers of the survey, spoke to The Conversation Africa about the findings.