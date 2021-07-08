Cancel
Packaged water consumption linked to cholera outbreak in DRC capital

Cover picture for the articleCholera is a diarrheal disease caused by ingestion of the Vibrio cholerae bacterium. In November 2017, a cholera epidemic occurred in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where no outbreak had been recorded for nearly a decade. A study published in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases by Placide Mbala-Kingebeni at The National Institute of Biomedical Research, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and colleagues suggests a relationship between consuming street-vended sachet water and an increased risk of contracting cholera.

