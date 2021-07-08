Cancel
Black Panther 2 Has Had Around Five Different Scripts According to Angela Bassett

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngela Bassett is currently promoting her new movie, Gunpowder Milkshake, which is being released next week and also stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Paul Giamatti. Naturally, Bassett's press tour has included questions about another highly-anticipated movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Black Panther sequel has been through many different stages due to Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing and fans are curious to see where director Ryan Coogler will take the story. According to Bassett, there have already been five different scripts for the sequel.

