Yeah, I’m Gonna Have To Call You Back: The Match

By MaggieHale
frogsowar.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady may arguably be one of the best athletes the NFL has seen, but he won’t be making his mark in golf anytime soon. After Brady dished out possibly the most intense smack talk the internet has seen this year, Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers channeled the trash talk into a winning performance. If you thought Brady, aka the newly crowned ‘meme king’, would quit after the loss you are mistaken. Following The Match, more memes from Tom Brady filled up Twitter and Instagram.

