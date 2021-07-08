Cancel
The #GossipGirlHere TikTok Trend Will Make You Feel Like An Upper East Sider

Cover picture for the articleGreat news, Upper East Siders: Gossip Girl is back, and so is the iconic opening lines from Kristen Bell, who voices the tell-all internet persona themself. If you tuned into the original series when it ran from 2007 to 2012, or streamed it in anticipation of the HBO Max reboot streaming on July 8, you can probably already quote GG right down to the “XOXO.” The #GossipGirlHere trend on TikTok will give you a chance to take on that persona yourself, and pretend you’re one of Manhattan’s coveted members.

