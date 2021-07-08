Cancel
Focusing On Human Performance to Optimize Human Health, Productivity, and Well-being

By Andrew Firlik
Thrive Global
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAZZ Venture Partners focuses on “Human Performance” as we invest in companies that leverage technology to optimize human health, productivity, and well-being. In addition to improving health in a clinical setting, our investments seek to improve lives comprehensively across how we live, learn, work and play. A core part of our thesis is that the emerging understanding of the mind and the brain, through developments in neuroscience, will allow technology applications to influence human behavior in new and sustainable ways. We believe these science-based innovations will ultimately create greater value for all stakeholders.

