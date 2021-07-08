'Exhausted every resource': Death toll hits 60 in two weeks after Surfside condo collapse

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(SURFSIDE, Fla.) The search and rescue operation at the Champlain Towers South ended midnight on Thursday as the death toll reached 60 people, according to The Guardian.

Thursday marks two weeks since the beachside condo collapsed early on the morning of June 24. Now, 80 people remain unaccounted for and authorities have identified 35 of the victims.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the transition on Wednesday as rescuers continued to find no signs of life.

“Our top priority through this entire operation since day one was to do everything humanly possible to search for survivors,” Levine Cava said. “At this point we have truly exhausted every resource possible in the search and rescue mission."

Rescuers held a moment of silence in honor of the victims around 7 p.m. on Wednesday near the rubble after Levine Cava praised the rescue efforts.

"Over the last 14 days, you all know our search and rescue teams … have been digging through this collapse," she said. "They’ve used every possible strategy and every piece of technology available to them to find people in the rubble."

Florida State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced on Wednesday that her office will impune a grand jury to investigate building safety policies and will explore “recommendations to prevent such a disaster from occurring again, not just in Surfside."

The state investigation comes as the Crestview Towers, five miles from the collapsed site, remains unoccupied due to safety concerns while the condo association submits a new 40-year recertification report that addresses all structural and electrical issues, per NBC 6.