Bullied nine-year-old boy with rare skin condition tells mum 'I want to die'

Henrique Pinto suffers from a rare skin condition that leaves him with dark patches all over his body (Image: SWNS.com)

A nine-year-old boy who has been bullied by other kids due to a rare skin condition leaving him covered in marks once felt so low he told his mother "I want to die".

Henrique Pinto "feels unable" to do normal things like going to the pool or picnics because of his body being covered in black patches of skin.

Henrique was born with giant congenital melanocytic nevus, a rare condition affecting one in 20,000 babies worldwide.

Because of his stomach, back and legs being sprawled with dark spots, he feels too "ugly" and embarrassed to take his shirt off in public, while he'll wear jackets while playing even when it's "really hot".

Henrique once felt so low after being bullied he told his mother 'I want to die' (Image: SWNS.com)

One bullying incident left him so shattered that he told his mum Dora, 28: "I want to die".

His aunt Beatrice Lima, 28: "He thinks he's ugly. He's always asking his mum why he's a different kid.

"He doesn't feel like he can do normal things. When he goes to play with other kids he puts on jackets even when it's really hot.

"He misses a lot of things with other kids, like going to a pool or going to picnics.

"He's afraid that people will make fun of him. Some kids don't understand this kind of thing.

His family is now fundraising for a laser treatment to get the marks removed as the NHS won't cover it (Image: SWNS.com)

"They're always asking him what's going on with your skin. Some kids make fun of him.

"Once they made fun of him and he went home and said to his mum 'I want to die'".

Henqirue's family fear that his condition may develop into cancer as sufferers have an increased risk of developing melanoma.

They are fundraising £20,000 to fund a laser surgery procedure to remove the black patches of skin, which the family say doctors won't offer on the NHS.

Beatrice said: "The doctors can't do anything. They're just seeing how the marks are developing.

The nine-year-old doesn't feel like he can do any of the normal things other kids his age do (Image: SWNS.com)

"The appointment will reduce the marks. They want to remove some of his fat and put it where they do the laser surgery so it doesn't leave burn marks.

"Henrique is really happy about the possibility of surgery.

"He's really excited to do the procedure so he can be like a normal kid. It's going to mean the world to him."

Giant congenital melanocytic nevus is present from birth and is characterised by abnormally dark patches of skin composed of pigment-producing cells called melanocytes.

The condition usually develops at the same rate the body grows and the dark patches of skin, which can be flat, rough, raised or thickened, are often itchy.

Henrique's GoFundMe page has raised more than £2,000 since being launched last month.