Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

U.S. Deaths From Cancer Continue to Decline

By Amy Norton
Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sh5vb_0arBY00W00

THURSDAY, July 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Americans' overall death rate from cancer continues to fall -- but rising rates of certain cancers and ongoing racial disparities linger.

Those are among the findings of an annual report to the nation from several major cancer organizations.

The good news includes an accelerating decline in the overall cancer death rate, among both women and men, and across racial and ethnic groups.

In particular, deaths from lung cancer and melanoma are dropping more rapidly.

The progress against lung cancer can be credited to both a decline in smoking and to treatment advances, said report author Dr. Farhad Islami, of the American Cancer Society.

Similarly, he said, doctors now have better treatments for advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. They include drugs that help the immune system battle the disease.

The trends with some other common cancers were somewhat less positive: For both colon and breast cancers, where deaths have long been falling, the decrease has slowed down in recent years.

Those cancers can be caught early through routine screening, and treatments for both have improved over the years.

But trends in screening may help explain why colon cancer deaths are dipping more slowly now: Between 2000 and 2010, Islami said, there was a substantial increase in the number of Americans getting recommended screening tests.

But since 2010, he said, there have been only small improvements.

At the same time, colon cancer incidence has risen among Americans younger than 50 -- a trend that may be largely related to obesity, Islami said.

As for the slowed decline in breast cancer deaths, the reasons are not clear. But the incidence of the cancer is climbing -- which, Islami said, may also be related to obesity, as well as factors like sedentary lifestyle and delayed childbirth.

The report — published July 8 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute — draws on federal cancer surveillance data and vital statistics for 2001 through 2018.

On the broad level, cancer deaths fell at increasing clip over those years: Among women, the death rate declined 1.4% per year from 2001 to 2015, then sped up to 2.1% per year from 2015 to 2018. For men, those figures were 1.8% and 2.3%, respectively.

Rapid declines in lung cancer deaths were one reason: Among men, for example, that rate was decreasing by 2% per year in the early 2000s, then accelerated to 5.7% per year between 2015 and 2018.

New treatments are also a big reason, said Dr. Jacob Sands, a medical oncologist and volunteer spokesman for the American Lung Association (ALA).

"There's been a revolution of new therapies that work much better than chemotherapy," said Sands, who was not involved in the report.

They include "targeted" drugs that zero in on specific genetic anomalies in certain lung tumors, as well as therapies that enhance the immune response to the cancer.

Experts also recommend lung cancer screening -- done annually by CT scan -- for certain smokers and formers smokers, starting at age 50.

Unfortunately, only a small percentage of Americans who qualify actually get screened. If all candidates were screened, Sands said, that would have a "dramatic impact" on deaths.

Screening can catch lung tumors when they are still curable by surgery alone, Sands pointed out.

"But our medical system is under-identifying and under-referring people for screening," he said.

He recommended that smokers and former smokers visit the ALA's "Saved by the Scan" page to find out if they qualify for screening.

The report identified another big area where the U.S. can do better: bridging the racial gap in cancer deaths.

While deaths generally declined across racial and ethnic groups, disparities remained. Black women, for instance, have a similar incidence of breast cancer as white women -- but are still 40% more likely to die.

Islami said that ongoing efforts to boost cancer screenings among underserved Americans are vital, but not enough on their own.

"People also need access to timely treatment, and to quality treatment," he said.

Then there's prevention of cancer in the first place, where a healthy lifestyle is critical. Islami said an estimated half of all cancer deaths in the United States are related to modifiable factors -- like smoking, obesity and lack of exercise.

But there again, he noted, low-income Americans face obstacles. "Many people can't afford to go to a gym, or don't have safe places to go for a walk," he said.

Policies to create public spaces for exercise or make healthy food accessible are needed, too, Islami said.

More information

The U.S. National Cancer Institute has more on cancer causes and prevention.

SOURCES: Farhad Islami, MD, PhD, scientific director, cancer disparity research, American Cancer Society, Atlanta; Jacob Sands, MD, medical oncologist, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, and volunteer spokesman, American Lung Association, Chicago; Journal of the National Cancer Institute, online, July 8, 2021

Comments / 0

HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Healthday News#Americans#Islami#Ct#Ala
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerWashington Times-Herald

What sets blood cancers apart from other cancers?

Blood cancers are not like other cancers. Unlike a cancer that affects one region of the body, such as lung cancer afflicting the lungs, blood cancers affect the entirety of the body because blood flows throughout it. Blood cancers do not form a lump or tumor in a specific organ, potentially making blood cancers more difficult to detect.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Most Cancer Screenings Make Big Rebound After Pandemic Decline

Last Updated: July 12, 2021. MONDAY, July 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A major U.S. hospital system had a strong rebound in most cancer screening tests after a steep drop-off in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study shows. The findings are based on an analysis of...
CancerMedicalXpress

Women are more likely than men to develop more-deadly right-sided colon cancer

The traditional broad categories of cancer are splintering into finer subcategories as researchers unravel the incredible complexity and variety within locational descriptors such as "breast cancer" or "lung cancer." For instance, we now know that the general term "breast cancer" encompasses a range of heterogeneous tumors with different genetics, mechanisms, and drivers requiring different targeted therapies.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Risk for Psoriasis Increased for Cancer Survivors

Increased risks seen for survivors of leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, skin cancer, and lung cancer in subgroup analyses. WEDNESDAY, July 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Cancer survivors, especially survivors of hematologic malignancies, have an increased risk for psoriasis, according to a research letter published online June 30 in the British Journal of Dermatology.
CancerMedicalXpress

Cancer death rates declined more steeply in states that expanded Medicaid

Cancer deaths were lower in the five states and District of Columbia that expanded Medicaid early-on as part of the Affordable Care Act, compared to states that did not expand the federal insurance, according to a study lead by Duke Cancer Institute. Publishing in the Journal of the National Cancer...
CancerOccupational Health Safety

CDC Reports a National Decrease in Lung Cancer and Melanoma Deaths Leading to an Overall Decline in Cancer Death Rate

Some cancer death rates, however, stay stagnant. Cancer deaths are continuing to overall decline in men and women for all racial and ethnic groups in the U.S., according to the latest Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer. During 2001 and 2018, there was a massive decline in lung cancer and melanoma deaths with a substantial increase in survival for metastatic melanoma. For several other types of cancers, including: prostate, colorectal and female breast cancers, previous declining trends in death rates slowed or disappeared. The Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI) finds that cancer incidence rates keep increasing among females, teens, young adults and children. The trend covers the period prior to the pandemic.
CancerMedscape News

Sharp Decrease in Opioid Access for Dying US Cancer Patients

Terminally ill patients with advanced cancer may not be receiving adequate pain management, according to new findings. There has been a sharp decrease in access to opioids during the past decade, and many patients are going to emergency departments (EDs) for pain treatment. Overall, during the study period (2007–2017), there...
CancerMedscape News

Hematologic Cancer Increases Risk for Delivery Complications

The risk of in-hospital complications and poor birth outcomes were greater in pregnant women with current or historical cancer diagnoses, new research suggests. The study, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, found that women with current and historical cancer diagnoses had an increased risk of death, kidney injury, and stroke during delivery hospitalizations, compared with those with no cancer. When it came to delivery outcomes, this group also had a higher risk for preterm birth and postpartum hemorrhage. Those with a current cancer diagnoses had a 1.7-fold increase in odds for a preterm birth, compared with women without cancer.
Cancerstudyfinds.org

Cancer treatment without hair loss, stressful side-effects may be on horizon

GENEVA, Switzerland — Cancer treatments can often cause severe and even traumatizing side-effects for patients, such as hair loss. Now, researchers in Switzerland say a treatment without stressful side-effects could be on the horizon. One of the most worrying aspects of starting any kind of cancer treatment is knowing that...
CancerMedscape News

ASCO 2021: Best Lung Cancer Immunotherapy Data

This transcript has been edited for clarity. This is Mark Kris from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, with the second of three discussions about presentations on lung cancer from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting. I've divided the discussions into three areas: Part 1 was on improvements in treatment of locally advanced disease; immunotherapeutics is the topic of today's discussion; and part 3 will be about targeted therapies.
Relationshipsdoctorslounge.com

Prescriptions for U.S. Kids Declined During Pandemic

Last Updated: July 20, 2021. TUESDAY, July 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Prescriptions for U.S. children fell by about one-quarter during the COVID-19 pandemic, with prescriptions for antibiotics alone plunging by more than 50%, a new study finds. The findings are a "national picture of prescription drug dispensing to children...
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Drug for inflammation may stop spread of cancer

Most cancer-related deaths come from metastases, the spread of cancer cells from a primary tumor to surrounding tissues or distant organs. The cells that seed metastases are often in microscopic clusters and a surgeon can’t see them. Chemotherapy is often given after or prior to surgery to eradicate these cancer...
Public Healththechronicle-news.com

SARS-CoV-2 hospitalizations continue to decline statewide

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Colorado School of Public Health released the most recent statewide modeling report showing the state’s SARS-CoV-2 epidemic is declining. The effective reproduction number for SARS-CoV-2 statewide is below one at 0.77, indicating that SARS-CoV-2 infections are still occurring but at a decreasing transmission rate. Currently, 1 in 390 Coloradans is estimated to be infected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy