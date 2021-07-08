Photos: Low-Lying Streets In Gainesville Experience Flooding
Rain from Tropical Storm Elsa caused flooding throughout some of Gainesville’s low-lying areas Wednesday. Alachua County spokesperson Mark Sexton stated in a Wednesday press release that residents reported flooding, downed power lines and downed trees throughout the Gainesville area. Northwest Gainesville was particularly inundated with rainfall from Tropical Storm Elsa, and several streets flooded after storm runoff overwhelmed irrigation ditches.www.wuft.org
