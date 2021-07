Blood type is a word-based survival game that’s “Type’em Up.” To defeat your opponents, you must create words from random word scrambles. You will be tested on your vocabulary skills through 30 stages, all the while being under pressure from your enemies. Moonlighter was released with tons of new content. The latest Moonlighter offers a unique experience with many game-changing enhancements. You will be able to fight mini-bosses with brand-new weapons and armor, as well as new rings, amulets, and ring-and-ring amulets. With the support of nine brave Companions, explore 100 new room patterns and learn more about the history and legends. To unlock the New Game+ mode, complete the main adventure. This will give you additional options and challenges.