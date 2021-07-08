What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on July 8
If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, July 8 looks a lot like the Top 10 list from yesterday, with the Russian comic book movie Major Grom: Plague Doctor the sole addition to the list at No. 10. The Best of Enemies, starring Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell, moves up to No. 7 after debuting yesterday, and Mother's Day remains at No. 1 for the second day in a row, despite being absolutely terrible.www.tvguide.com
