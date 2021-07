MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions for the first time in 50 years, and tens of thousands of fans witnessed the title in and around Fiserv Forum. While more than 16,000 fans were packed inside the area, there were thousands more outside. The Bucks on Monday announced that the Deer District would be expanded to allow 65,000 fans to watch the game, but it appeared that thousands more made their way to the plaza.