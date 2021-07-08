Analyzing Morgan Stanley's Unusual Options Activity

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.