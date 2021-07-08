Jerry Ray Witt
Mountain Rest, SC– Jerry Ray Witt, 41, husband of Teresa Dawn Thornton Witt, of Mountain Rest, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Asheville VA Medical Center. A native of Oconee County, SC, Jerry was the son of David and Jerri Bryant of Walhalla and Raymond Scurry Witt of Salem. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army as an E4-Combat Engineer and attended Seneca Church of the Nazarene. Jerry was a member of the American Poolplayers Association and liked working on small engines.wgog.com
Comments / 0