Alachua County urges residents to report Elsa-related damages

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you have any damages following Elsa, Alachua County is asking for your help by reporting them. While filling out the disaster-related damages form for your home or business does not guarantee financial assistance, it will help bring in money for the county to make improvements. That’s according to the Alachua County Director of Communications, Mark Sexton, who said they’ll be submitting a county-wide damage assessment to the state and federal government.