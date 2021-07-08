Restaurant workers are quitting in droves. That might not change anytime soon

Restaurant workers are calling it quits just as people are starting to dine out again and restaurants rush to reopen. In May, the rate of quits per share of employment in the accommodation and food services sector, which includes restaurants, was 5.7%, according to seasonally adjusted data released this week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That figure held steady from the month prior, and is higher than the quit rate across all sectors, which fell from 2.8% in April to 2.5% in May.