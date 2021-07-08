“Big Brother 23” Premiere Recap

The competition is getting hot over at CBS' Big Brother house, but Frenchie's got this right? Right?!? It appears that things have gotten complicated for the first HOH (head of household), Frenchie, and from this point going forward you are warned of spoilers…it's a recap, what else is there to say but that. Anyways, back to the bonkers episode that premiered the other night on CBS. The houseguests could be seen exploring their temporary reality TV digs, and that includes the horrid "Have-nots" room will slop bucket accommodations and bedding resembling leftover parts from a boat shack at the beach (fun but old looking jet ski included). It was sad, but the "Kings" can hopefully handle a week of it. On the other hand, we got to see the incredible HOH room upstairs with colorful bedding and a mid-century modern-style mini-fridge that I now desperately want in my own home.