Nathy Peluso Dances Through Madrid In Powerful “Mafiosa” Music Video

By Lucas Villa
Posted by 
@wearemitu
@wearemitu
 14 days ago
Argentine singer-songwriter Nathy Peluso is tearing up the streets in her new music video for “Mafiosa.” She tackles a salsa music sound while busting a move around Madrid. You might know Nathy Peluso from her Bizarrap collabortion. Peluso went viral on social media last year thanks to her eccentric performance...

Dedicated to bringing you the latest news affecting the Latinx community.

MusicNME

Watch Maris Racal’s colourful music video for new single ‘Ate Sandali’

Filipino singer-songwriter Maris Racal has released a new single, ‘Ate Sandali’. The track – released via Sony Music Philippines and Balcony Entertainment – made its way onto streaming platforms yesterday (June 23). ‘Ate Sandali’ also received a colourful music video. In the clip, Racal is seen singing and dancing along...
Theater & Dancepapermag.com

Ariana and the Rose's 'Every Body' Is 'Dance Music Catharsis'

Nightlife is finally beginning to shine again — especially in New York City where the industry is life blood — and Ariana and the Rose wants to spotlight all the colorful personalities that are bringing everything back, post-lockdown. The synth-pop artist's new single, "Every Body," is an electric invitation to...
MusicNYS Music

Grabbitz Gets Cinematic in New Music Video

Buffalo-based star Grabbitz just released his artistic, short-film style music video for his newest single, “Pigs in the Sky.”. The just over 7-minute video shows Grabbitz in a mysterious Buffalo art museum where he finds himself immersed in paintings and scenes from different eras. Grabbitz even faces ruthless attacks from his antagonist (Sarah Santizo) as he tries to snap back into reality.
Musictheaureview.com

Melbourne’s San Joseph takes us behind the scenes of filming the music video for “Blink Twice”

Last month, alt-pop artist San Joseph released the video for his debut single “Blink Twice”. He has certainly hit the ground running with his first track out into the world, a striking mix of acoustic guitar, a catchy soulful voice and a tune that stays in your head long after it has reached the end. Today, we have an exclusive behind the scenes clip of the creation of the video for this high-energy track.
Musicjustjaredjr.com

Latin Girl Group Bella Dose Debut New 'SHE' Music Video - Exclusive Premiere!

Rising girl group Bella Dose just released their new song “SHE” and we have the exclusive music video premiere right here!. The Latin, bilingual group consists of Jennifer Hernandez, Brianna Leah, Melany Rivera and Thais Rodriguez, and originated in Miami, Fla. Their new single “SHE” talks about anxiety and mental...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Get updates on Bostons Electronic Dance Music Radio

Electronic Dance Music or EDM is becoming a huge worldwide phenomenon. The music has gained popularity around the globe and has even reached the ears and minds of music lovers from all walks of life. This station is a one-stop shop for those who love to hear and enjoy the sounds of rave or house music. Electronic dance music radio stations give you rave, new-age, soft-rock, nu disco, metal and more.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Three Unique Features of Electronic Dance Music House Music

Electronic dance music is music for clubs or parties that has been specifically mixed to sound like club music but actually has been created with electronic equipment. Most of the tracks produced are made using a computer synthesizer or a sample/sampler. However, there are some artists who like to create their own tracks using other forms of software and instruments. One form of electronic dance music house is called “robe” music. This style of music is very popular in Europe, Australia, Canada and United States.
CelebritiesBillboard

Shakira Hits the Ocean Waves In New 'Don't Wait Up' Video: Watch

Shakira has gifted fans with her new single, titled "Don't Wait Up." A hypnotizing house track, "Don't Wait Up" drops three days after the Colombian superstar teased new music with a 30-second video announcing the name of the song and part of the lyrics. The EDM track, co-produced by Shak...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

A Look at the Evolution of Techno Electronic Dance Music

The birth of techno music could be traced back in the late eighties when a number of UK youngsters started to incorporate dance moves from house and techno genres into their music. Thanks to technological advancements, modern techno is easier to play than ever. The availability of downloadable music software has made it possible to create and mix your own music in the comfort of your own home. The possibilities are endless as artists from all over the world have released music using techno dance music sounds. The music of techno can be found in club and techno parties everywhere.
Musicnextmosh.com

Imminence premiere “Heaven In Hiding” music video

Imminence – consisting of vocalist and violinist Eddie Berg, guitarists Harald Barrett and Alex Arnoldsson, drummer Peter Hanström, and bass player Christian Höijer – have uploaded their new video single “Heaven In Hiding,” which you can check out below. A press release states, “The video was directed by Pavel Trebukhin,...
MusicPosted by
Benzinga

Nathy Peluso & Bizarrap's Multi-Platinum Music Session Hitting 400M Views: 10 Stats That Will Blow Your Mind

The famous phrase that you cannot stop repeating, day and night, has a beautiful story behind it. Here are 10 facts and key numbers from BZRP Music Sessions # 36. BZRP’s Music Sessions # 36 with Nathy Peluso has become the most listened to in history, with almost 140 million views on Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and 250 million views on Alphabet Inc (NADAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s YouTube.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Kid Laroi Taps Polo G, Stunna Gambino for ‘Not Sober’ Music Video

The Kid Laroi has released a music video for his new track “Not Sober,” featuring Polo G and Stunna Gambino. The song comes off the singer’s new EP, F*uck Love (Over You), which is out now. In the video, directed by Steve Cannon, Polo G and Stunna Gambino join The Kid Laroi on a Los Angeles rooftop and outside an apartment building to offer their verses. F*uck Love (Over You) also includes The Kid Laroi’s recent collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Stay,” which got a music video directed by Colin Tilley. The Kid Laroi earned his first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart with “Stay,” which was co-written by Charlie Puth and Blake Slatkin (24kgoldn’s “Mood”), among others. Earlier this month, Bieber made a surprise appearance in Vegas, taking the stage for an impromptu performance at the opening of the h.Wood Group’s new supper club Delilah, located inside the Wynn Hotel. During his set he asked The Kid Laroi to join him onstage for a rendition of “Stay.” F*uck Love (Over You) is the third and final installment in The Kid Laroi’s recent series of EPs, which has also included F*ck Love and F*ck Love (Savage).
Celebritiesallkpop.com

BLACKPINK Rosé's 'On the Ground' hits 200 million views on YouTube

BLACKPINK Rosé's song "On The Ground", the title track of her solo album '-R-', hit 200 million views on YouTube. According to YG Entertainment, Rosé's "On The Ground" music video surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, as of July 13th at 4:56AM KST. Rosé, as a solo artist, has achieved this just 123 days since the release of her solo album on March 12th.

