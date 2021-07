Ole Miss men’s head basketball coach Kermit Davis announced the promotions of three support staff members as the Rebels head into the 2021-22 season. Nathan Dye has been promoted to director of operations-internal affairs after serving as coordinator of video services for the past five seasons. Vic Meena, who has been working with the program since 2014, assumes the title of director of operations-external affairs following three seasons as the team’s coordinator of player engagement. Previously working as the assistant director for on-campus recruiting, Connor Walsh is now the director of video and analytics.