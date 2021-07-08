Cancel
Premier League

Olivier Giroud to sign two-year deal with Italian giants AC Milan NEXT WEEK despite Chelsea handing him a contract extension until summer 2022

By Simon Jones, Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is on the verge of signing a two-year contract with Italian outfit AC Milan, and will head out to finalise the deal next week.

Sportsmail understands the final details of his pay structure within his contract at the San Siro are currently being ironed out, before the deal will move onto the medical stage and become a formality.

AC Milan had hoped to sign the World Cup winner on a free transfer this summer when his contract expired. However, Chelsea activated their option to extend his deal by one more season, despite the forward previously complaining about a lack of game time.

As a result, Milan will now be forced to pay the striker's £1million release clause on top of his £3m salary in order to secure his signature for next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fa0aq_0arBWJce00
Olivier Giroud is on the verge of signing a two-year contract with Italian outfit AC Milan

Negotiations over the 34-year-old's contract have been ongoing, but the two parties are now on the brink of reaching an agreement.

The Italian outfit are set to pay out the strikers £1m release clause and his £3m salary. The fee is reportedly more than Rossoneri wanted to pay for the striker - who has struggled for pitch time since Thomas Tuchel's arrival at Chelsea.

However, given Zlatan Ibrahimovic's injury, Milan are eager to secure the signature of their primary transfer target.

Tiemoue Bakayoko is another player who is wanted by Milan and who is also eager to force a move away from Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LxAoT_0arBWJce00
Stefano Pioli's side will be forced to pay the striker's £1m release clause and his £3m salary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ge9Id_0arBWJce00
Tiemoue Bakayoko (above) is another player who is wanted by Serie A giants AC Milan

Nevertheless, it won't be simple task for Milan to acquire his services after the 26-year-old picked up interest from Ligue 1 outfit Nice this summer.

Bakayoko has, however, said that an ideal situation would see him sign for the Italian giants.

The 26-year-old's agent, previously spoke about Bakayoko's future and the chances of a return to Milan.

'Milan are looking for a player with his characteristics and it's likely that they can make a proposal,' he told Calcio Mercato.

'At the moment, Tiemoue is a Chelsea player, but there's a possibility to change his shirt and go to an Italian team.

'Milan are a great team and if the opportunity arises, we will do everything possible to bring him to the Rossoneri. [Paolo] Maldini and [Frederic] Massara know him, they know what he can give.'

