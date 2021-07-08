NES Chronicles ‘Ninja Gaiden’
UNITED STATES—This was a videogame as a child that was a major challenge for me. I recall it being that one game that I would get frustrated with because I would ALWAYS find myself getting to a certain point at the game and then I would get stuck or for a sake of words lose. You have those games where you can keep playing until you’re successful, then there are games after you die so many times that is it, you have to start back from the beginning. I am referring to “Ninja Gaiden.”www.thesfnews.com
