Today, we’re going to show you some of the best Asus phones on the market that you can pick up today. Asus might not be the first company you think of when thinking of upgrading to a new device, but it’s one of the companies out there that provide really high quality devices, and also produce some of the best Android smartphones on the market. In recent years, Asus phones have become known as powerhouses that have excellent build quality, great software, very capable cameras and smartphones that provide a solid experience for a long time. Asus is among the best phones you can consider today if performance matters to you.